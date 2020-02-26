14 new E. coli cases linked to sprouts from Jimmy John's, FDA says

An outbreak of 14 new E. coli illnesses were likely caused by sprouts from Jimmy John’s, federal authorities said Wednesday, marking the sixth outbreak linked to the Champaign-based sandwich chain.

The new illnesses were reported in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Texas and Utah. People who recently ate clover sprouts on a Jimmy John’s sandwich and are experiencing symptoms such as severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea or vomiting should contact their doctor and report the illness to their local health department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Jimmy John’s on Monday stopped serving clover sprouts at all of its restaurants. A day later, the Food and Drug Administration announced it had sent the company a warning letter, dated Feb. 21, outlining evidence that its sprouts and cucumbers were implicated in five outbreaks of E. coli and salmonella illnesses between April 2012 and December 2019 that sickened 88 people across at least 17 states.

The letter accused the sandwich maker of “engaging in a pattern of receiving and offering for sale adulterated fresh produce" and not demonstrating long-term corrections. It gave the company 15 days to address the violation.