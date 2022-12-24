On Biz: Crab Lobster now open, Cajun Crab & Sharks Fish & Chicken ready for business, LLCU looks to expand

The new business includes several items from the Shark's Fish & Chicken menu on East Prairie Avenue, Decatur. “We don’t serve sandwiches,” Owda said. “The fried food, and the Cajun seafood is our housespecial.”
According to the manager, the menu is filled with seafood boil items, such as king crab legs, lobster, crab, mussels and scallops.
“Anything you can think of,” Tirpak said. “It comes in a bag and you choose your different seasonings. We shake it all up for you. And you just dig in.”
The concept is new to the area, according to Tirpak. The restaurant also serves alcohol with mixed drinks and a wine list. “And I’m sure that will be ever expanding too,” she said.
Land of Lincoln Credit Union looks to expand
Land of Lincoln Credit Union and Colchester State Bank have announced an agreement whereby LLCU will purchase substantially all of the assets and liabilities of Colchester State Bank in an all-cash transaction.
While the agreement is contingent on obtaining regulatory and Colchester stockholder approvals, the proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2023. When the purchase is complete, Land of Lincoln Credit Union will have $460 million in assets and increase its footprint into McDonough County and the surrounding areas with a total of 14 branches.
