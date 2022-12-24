On Biz: Crab Lobster now open, Cajun Crab & Sharks Fish & Chicken ready for business, LLCU looks to expand

Cajun Crab & Sharks Fish & Chicken opens for business

Just as the owners promised a month ago, Cajun Crab & Sharks Fish & Chicken, located at 1601 W. Grand Ave., Decatur, opened the restaurant and store just days before Christmas.

The restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Alyth Owda and Sajed Qattoum opened the new establishment on Tuesday. “We serve meat and groceries, breads, cakes, candy, seasonings and sauces,” Owda said.

The new business includes several items from the Shark's Fish & Chicken menu on East Prairie Avenue, Decatur. “We don’t serve sandwiches,” Owda said. “The fried food, and the Cajun seafood is our housespecial.”

The seafood boil is a favorite among the customers so far, according to Owda. “We’re doing great,” he said.

Crab Lobster opens in Forsyth

Hungry patrons in the Decatur area have another Cajun-style seafood restaurant to try out.

Crab Lobster is located at 927 S Route 51, Forsyth, in the former O’Charley’s restaurant building. They are open from noon to 10 p.m. everyday.

The Indiana-based owners began renovations early this year.

Heather Tirpak and her staff began serving customers at noon Wednesday. “We’ve had a nice steady flow of customers,” she said. “We’re ready for them.”

According to the manager, the menu is filled with seafood boil items, such as king crab legs, lobster, crab, mussels and scallops.

“Anything you can think of,” Tirpak said. “It comes in a bag and you choose your different seasonings. We shake it all up for you. And you just dig in.”

The concept is new to the area, according to Tirpak. The restaurant also serves alcohol with mixed drinks and a wine list. “And I’m sure that will be ever expanding too,” she said.

Land of Lincoln Credit Union looks to expand

Land of Lincoln Credit Union and Colchester State Bank have announced an agreement whereby LLCU will purchase substantially all of the assets and liabilities of Colchester State Bank in an all-cash transaction.

While the agreement is contingent on obtaining regulatory and Colchester stockholder approvals, the proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2023. When the purchase is complete, Land of Lincoln Credit Union will have $460 million in assets and increase its footprint into McDonough County and the surrounding areas with a total of 14 branches.

