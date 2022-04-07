 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plans in the works for former Cheddar's site

Former Cheddars

The former Cheddar's restaurant in Forsyth.

 Donnette Beckett

FORSYTH — Plans to grow the presence of Panda Express restaurant in Forsyth are already in progress.

According to Jill Applebee, Forsyth village administrator, the restaurant will be taking over the site of the former Cheddar’s restaurant, located at 1340 W. Hickory Point Drive.

“They will come outside (of Hickory Point Mall) for sure,” she said about the Asian-style restaurant. “That is one of our most popular restaurants, so we’re really excited to have them out front and showing off.”

Decatur's Solsa American Burrito Co. closes

Applebee said her understanding is the existing building will be demolished and replaced with one that provides outdoor and indoor dining as well as a drive-thru.

Construction will begin as soon as the design is completed and permits are approved. “They’ll hopefully have everything ready within the year,” Applebee said. “But we think it’s going to be a wonderful fit.”

The building has sat empty since Cheddar's closed more than a year ago. The restaurant opened in 1994 serving homestyle food.

CFT NV Developments, the preferred developer for Panda Express restaurants, purchased the property for $1.5 million, according to documents filed with the Macon County Recorder's Office.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

