Plans in works to turn former Pizza Hut building into Subway

DECATUR — The owner of the former Pizza Hut at 975 W. Eldorado St. that’s been closed for about three years said he’s working to line up financing to fund renovations to the building.

Gary Haines, who owns several Subway restaurants, said plans were originally in place early this year.

“Then COVID hit,” he said.

Haines has worked in the industry for more than 40 years and said securing financing has been a hurdle during the pandemic. He said he plans to seek an agreement to turn the building into a Subway location.

“Right now it’s a nightmare,” Haines said about working with lenders. “The restaurant business is very tense right now. We are fighting for survival just like every other restaurant in Decatur is, and the whole world.”

Haines said he became interested in the 3,000-square-foot Eldorado Street soon after the Pizza Hut closure. Plans call for a larger dining room with bright colors and decorations and updated, touchless bathroom features.

