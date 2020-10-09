Plans in works to turn former Pizza Hut building into Subway

DECATUR — The owner of the former Pizza Hut at 975 W. Eldorado St. that’s been closed for about three years said he’s working to line up financing to fund renovations to the building.
Gary Haines, who owns several Subway restaurants, said plans were originally in place early this year.
“Then COVID hit,” he said.
Haines has worked in the industry for more than 40 years and said securing financing has been a hurdle during the pandemic. He said he plans to seek an agreement to turn the building into a Subway location.
“Right now it’s a nightmare,” Haines said about working with lenders. “The restaurant business is very tense right now. We are fighting for survival just like every other restaurant in Decatur is, and the whole world.”
Haines said he became interested in the 3,000-square-foot Eldorado Street soon after the Pizza Hut closure. Plans call for a larger dining room with bright colors and decorations and updated, touchless bathroom features.
Support Local Journalism
“It will be the same structure from the outside, but the inside will be pretty much new,” Haines said.
Work is expected to start by the end of the year, although there are various factors at play, he said.
“That’s the best-case scenario,” he said. “But I found that’s not been too good.”
One of the first changes will be the removal of the distinctive roof. “You know, the one that makes everything look like a Pizza Hut,” Haines said.
Haines also owns the Subway restaurant a few doors down at 1015 W. Eldorado St.
23 Decatur restaurants you will never eat at again
Blue Mill
Brown Jug
Carlos O'Kelley's
Chili Parlor
Country Cupboard
Dante's Restaurant
Elam’s Root Beer Stand
Jimmy Ryan's
Lone Star
Mr. G's
Ponderosa Steak House
Rax Restaurant
Red Wheel Restaurant
Redwood
Sandy's
Shaw's Restaurant
Shenannigans
Stoney's Restaurant
Swartz Restaurant
Tater's
Tokyo Garden
Tom's Grill
Tops Big Boy
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.