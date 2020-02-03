Portillo’s has a new food truck to sling hot dogs, Italian beef and cheese fries across the country — and you can vote where it goes next

Portillo’s is taking Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef on the road with a new food truck called the Beef Bus -- and the fast food chain is letting people vote where in the U.S. it should go next.

The Beef Bus offers a limited menu of Portillo’s favorites: Italian beef ($7), with sweet peppers, hot peppers or mozzarella cheese ($1 each); hot dogs ($4); crinkle-cut fries ($3) or cheese fries with Portillo’s wedding-worthy cheese sauce ($4), according to Nick Scarpino, senior vice president of marketing and off-premise dining for Portillo’s. Drinks and combo meals are also available.

The Beef Bus quietly debuted last fall before Portillo’s opened a location in Fort Wayne, Indiana, but the restaurant chain began promoting the truck this week -- along with a campaign where people can ask the Beef Bus to bring Chicago’s favorite fast foods to their town next.

By Monday afternoon, Portillo’s had received 4,000 votes for cities from Miami to Seattle.