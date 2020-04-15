Portillo's eyeing Springfield in the 'near future'

The Parkway Pointe site has been vacant since Walgreens closed last September. The closure came after the pharmacy giant announced plans last August to close up to 200 stores nationwide in a move to cut up to $1.5 billion in costs.

It was known as one of the company's lower-volume locations in the capital city.

The property, which features a 15,087-square foot building on about 2.5 acres, is owned by San Diego-based REALTY INCOME, which holds the leases to 215 Walgreens stores nationwide along with several hundred more leases featuring name-brand stores like Dollar General, 7-Eleven and Walmart.

It has been listed for sale at about $3.15 million. The listing touts the property's high-profile location along Veteran's Parkway -- average daily traffic totals about 34,000 vehicles -- and proximity to major retailers like Target and Walmart.

"If it's true, I'm very excited about it," said Ward 10 Ald. Ralph Hanauer, whose ward would get the new restaurant if the company chooses that location.

Langfelder, a fan of the restaurant, said he's pitched multiple sites across the city to company officials over the years, including the former Days Inn property along Stevenson Drive near Dirksen Parkway and the Y-Block in downtown Springfield.