Portillo's getting close to Springfield opening

The long-awaited opening of the capital city's Portillo's is near.

Representatives from the Oak Brook-based chain, known for its Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, confirmed that the Springfield location will open in mid-November.

Meghan Thornton, general manager of the Portillo's in Normal, told members of the Springfield City Council Tuesday that "there will be a soft opening date projected soon for you all and you'll be the first to know."

Council members that evening advanced the restaurant's request for a "Class E" liquor license to the consent agenda for the upcoming city council meeting on Tuesday.

Work on the 7,800-square-foot restaurant, at the southwest corner of Veterans Parkway and Lindbergh Blvd., continues at breakneck speed.

The restaurant will feature a 1950s and 1960s diner-themed interior that pays homage to Route 66. There will be seating for 190 people, a seasonal outdoor patio for 50 people and double drive-thru lanes.

