Report: Champaign being considered for Trader Joe's store

Multiple media reports Thursday state that Champaign is among the cities being considered for the grocery chain's next expansion.

The company's CEO confirmed that to the Champaign News-Gazette on Wednesday, the paper asserted in a story.

"The lengthy list was compiled Tuesday during Trader Joe’s annual expansion-themed meeting, during which the company’s retail officials propose which cities ought to be considered," it reported.

Trader Joe's lists 200 areas in which it is pondering expansion, based on feedback from company retail officials, and narrows that down to about 30 locations in which to build stores.

Real estate brokers will evaluate possible locations in the 200 cities on the list, while the company also weighs them for factors that include population density, median household income and education, the News-Gazette story states.