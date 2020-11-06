Smaller turkeys. Yams to go. Or a Thanksgiving lobster? COVID-19 will transform holiday meals.

Leslie Highberger usually celebrates Thanksgiving with her husband’s extended family, at a different destination each year. Last year they all met in Naples, Florida. Twenty people gathered for the fall feast.

This year there will be no flying or large gatherings as COVID-19 cases rise and fears of spreading the virus to loved ones cloud the holiday. Highberger, 30, and her husband plan to have two Thanksgivings close to home, each with about six people. One dinner will be with her husband’s father in Wisconsin and the second with her parents in the Chicago suburbs.

“They will still want to do the whole turkey thing to make it feel like a traditional Thanksgiving,” said the Roscoe Village resident. “It will be a lot of food.”

As families grapple with how to spend Thanksgiving in the midst of a pandemic, many are planning for smaller soirees.

Just 29% of consumers said they plan to host or attend a Thanksgiving meal with family they don’t live with this season, down from 48% last year, according to Chicago-based market research firm IRI. More than a third said they will prepare a meal just for themselves or their household, up from 27% last year. A median of five people will attend, while last year it was eight.