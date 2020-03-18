Some Illinois liquor stores expect spike in demand in wake of coronavirus bar closures

At the same time, Binny’s is encouraging customers to order product online for in-store pickup or one-hour delivery through Instacart.

At Schaefer’s, an 84-year-old, family-owned wine, food and liquor store near the Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie, it’s been mostly business as usual.The temporary closing of bars, however, is not expected to provide a significant boost.

“The North Shore of Chicago isn’t going to be hugely affected by bars closing down -- even for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Anje Cluxton, 44, president of Schaefer’s and granddaughter of its namesake founder, George Schaefer.

Schaefer’s has put product sampling on hiatus and increased cleaning efforts, like its competitors. The store has also encouraged delivery to make customers “feel safe,” Cluxton said, but many regulars are seemingly undeterred from their normal shopping routine.

“People are still coming in the store,” Cluxton said. “Every customer that’s coming in here is like, ‘I’ll see you next week.’ This is maybe their one exception of where they’re going to go shopping.”