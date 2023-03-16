DECATUR — St. Patrick’s Day has come with some turmoil this year.

Do Catholics partake in the popular corned beef and cabbage or continue to abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent?

“Eating corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day isn’t the worst thing I’ve ever done,” said Irishman and Decatur native Kevin Breheny.

March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, the popular holiday honoring the saint of Ireland, falls on Friday this year.

Breheny and his wife were in Florida a week ago. “The bishop down there gave dispensation for St. Patrick’s Day,” he said.

The couple have planned a St. Patrick’s Day party with several traditional holiday foods and drinks. “There will be a lot of Stella and Guinness,” Breheny said about the featured brews. “If I get adventurous I might sneak a Rueben.”

Some local restaurants celebrate the holiday by serving corned beef and cabbage. The Hall at Five Twenty, located at 520 E. North St., Decatur, started early by serving the popular dish after the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday. Rubens and corned beef sandwiches were added to the menu. “We actually ran out,” a manager said.

Downtown Decatur’s Doherty’s Pub and Pins is known for its Irish influenced menu. Corned beef and cabbage is a staple. Their specialty for St. Patrick’s Day, will be salmon or shrimp cocktail.

Brynn Hansen, Doherty’s manager, said she and her customers weren’t aware of any rules for St. Patrick’s Day during Lent. “I haven’t heard one way or another,” she said.

Rev. Chris Comerford is the pastor of Sts. James and Patrick parishes in Decatur. He has spoken to only two members from the congregation regarding beef or fish.

“I told them to choose another day besides Friday to not eat meat,” he said. “Then offer some extra prayers on Friday.”

The Springfield bishop is the only local diocese that continued to advising no beef, even for St. Patrick’s Day, Comerford said. “But the St. Louis diocese said everybody could, it’s open for everybody to eat,” he said. “Some said you had to say prayers. A pastor can grant the dispensation individually to people if they ask.”

According to the Catholic/Jesuit publication America, many bishops issue dispensations from the requirement to abstain from meat on Fridays in Lent. They often cite Canon 87 from the Code of Canon Law: “A diocesan bishop, whenever he judges that it contributes to their spiritual good, is able to dispense the faithful from universal and particular disciplinary laws issued for his territory or his subjects by the supreme authority of the Church.”

Lent began on Feb. 22, Ash Wednesday, this year, lasting 40 days, and will end at sundown on Holy Thursday, April 6.

Just like Comerford, some bishops have their parishioners give up something else on that day, attend Mass or fast from meat the next day.

The Archdiocese of Chicago will not be granting parishioners a general dispensation on the March 17 holiday. However, the archdiocese’s decision comes with an exception.

“Catholics who find themselves at an event where meat is served in celebrating St. Patrick may in good conscience substitute the general rule of abstinence with another form of penance or a significant act of charity that benefits the poor,” the archdiocese wrote in a news release announcing the commutation.

Corned beef and cabbage didn’t originate in Ireland. “It’s more of an American thing,” Comerford said, who has Irish ancestry. “Once the Irish came to the United States, some of them could (finally) afford beef, but they could only afford the corned beef. So that’s why they would use it on St. Patrick’s Day.”

Doherty’s staff expects to be busy, no matter what the customers are celebrating. “It’s our busiest corned beef and cabbage day every year,” Hansen said. “But you can come get it on Tuesday, there’s no big difference.”

