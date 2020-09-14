Store closing doesn't mean the end of Simply Sweet Cakery in Mount Zion

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION — Customers will no longer be able to stop by Simply Sweet Cakery Inc., located at 1330 Illinois Highway 121 in Mount Zion, for their sugary fix.

The last day for in-store customers will be Sept. 26. The space won't remain empty for long. Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Cafe will expand its business by moving into the Simply Sweet building.

The cake shop has been open for business for more than four years. On her Facebook page, owner Christie Schroth cited family and the stress of running a business as the reasons for closing the shop's doors.

"My main focus has always been making this business work for not only myself but also my family, and it unfortunately doesn’t anymore," she posted. "I’ve decided to make some changes so I can continue doing what I love to do, instead of slowly burning myself out."

Instead of owning a store front, Schroth will be opening a cake studio. Popular store items will be available through orders.