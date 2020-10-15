Taste of Decatur event scheduled for Sunday

DECATUR — The Taste of Decatur event and vendors has been scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of D. Boe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant, 3777 N. Woodford St., Decatur.

Local food vendors as well as clothing, shoes and jewelry vendors will be set up for shopping. Music will available for entertainment. Most of the parking lot will be filled with individual businesses.

Food vendors will range in menus including seafood, soul food, wings, desserts and adult beverages, with individual pricing. Admission into the event is free.

D. Boe's Chicken and Waffles will be open with slot machines and gaming.

