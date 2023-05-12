DECATUR — Decatur residents Sally Williams and Diane Lutt had the opportunity to taste test a variety of foods from eight local restaurants, all from one location.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Williams said.

“I really liked the duck confit,” Lutt said. “And it’s from a nursing home.”

Healthy meals are important to Brad Crites, chef for Carriage Crossing. The senior living facility, located 2650 N. Monroe St, in Decatur, provides foods that taste good and are good for the residents.

“They asked for a signature dish,” Crites said about the Taste of Decatur menu. “This isn’t necessarily what we would do for residents, but for special occasions, like Mother’s Day. If we can do something nice like this, then they’re going to know we can do a meatloaf really well.”

According to Mirinda Rothrock, chamber president, approximately 100 visitors attended the event.

“They are getting to taste some of Decatur’s great variety of restaurants,” she said.

The chamber contacted all of the Chamber member restaurants offering them a table at the event. Eight restaurants served a variety of specialties, including duck, pork, fried foods and desserts. “We thought we could bring folks out to network and connect,” Rothrock said.

In the past, the Taste of Decatur was held during the Decatur Business Expo lunch hour at the Decatur Civic Center. This year’s Taste of Decatur was held as its own event and was moved to the Decatur Club. “Instead of a lunch, this is more of heavy servings in the evening,” Rothrock said.

The chamber continued the tradition of presenting awards. A selected group of judges evaluated the food choices to determine the winners of Best of Show-Sweet, Best of Show-Savory, and People’s Choice. The Beach House received People’s Choice and the Savory awards. Del’s Popcorn won the Sweet award.

Decatur Club chefs didn’t have to travel far to serve their dish, a crab, spinach and shrimp stuffed pork loin with Dijon sauce. “This is something we would serve as a feature on Friday night in our lounge,” said Jeff Ingle, manager.

The Decatur Club participated in the past Taste of Decatur events held at the Decatur Civic Center serving lunch meals to the crowd. “They are paying a premium to be here so they get more sizable portions,” Ingle said about the restaurants at this year’s event.

The new time and location was beneficial for several of the restaurants. “With a smaller staff, it’s hard to pick up the team and go over to the civic center during the day when we’re all making customers happy,” Ingle said.

