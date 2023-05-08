DECATUR — The public is invited to the annual Taste of Decatur event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave.
Tickets, at $50 each, can be purchased online at decaturchamber.com or in-person on the day of the event.
Hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature 10 local vendors and their signature cuisines, allowing visitors the opportunity to sample all the dishes.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
