Taste of Decatur tempts taste buds with sweet and savory selections

DECATUR — The Chamber Business Expo’s Taste of Decatur offered a sampling of a variety of food businesses available in Decatur, both new and iconic.

Available during lunch time at the north wall of the Decatur Civic Center were an array of options. For the price of $10, visitors were allowed five samples, including meals from Napoli’s Italian Restaurant, Smack’n Tacos, The Box, New Moon and Lincoln Lounge, as well as desserts from Giggles on Merchant and Cindy’s Delights and a special treat from Del’s Popcorn and Station One Nutrition.

Jennifer Oberheim, director of communications and member engagement for the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, selected Decatur’s first responders and other community members as this year’s taste testing judges.

“We’ve got both of our hospitals represented here, police, fire and our sponsor Pepsi and media partner WAND,” Oberheim said.

The judges picked their favorites in two categories, the best of sweet and the best of savory. “And the people vote on the Best of Show this year,” Oberheim said.

Winners were awarded a gourmet cutting board. The Best of Show won the Chef Trophy.

This year’s winner of the taste test’s Best of Sweet was Giggles on Merchant. Smack’n Tacos won both the Best of Savory and People’s Choice.

Taste testing judge and Decatur Fire Department Battalion Chief Neil Elder studied his options from a tray filled with lunch items and desserts.

“It all looks fantastic,” he said.

Elder said he wanted to participate as a member of the community. “And just to be part of this event,” he said.

First pick of the food had it’s advantage. “Well, and that too,” he said. “There’s a lot of good food here, too.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

