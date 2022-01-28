Taste of the Midwest: Taking a bite out of Illinois' most iconic foods

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Many things can be said about Illinois, but it's not this: There's nothing good to eat here. On the contrary, Illinois is known for vast menu of culinary favorites, from the famous Chicago-style hotdog to the less-ubiquitous burgoo.

Grab a snack and read on for 11 foods that Illinois loves to eat.

giant tenderloin 3 102621.JPG

Ray Durbin puts together the Crowbar’s giant tenderloin sandwich in Decatur. The sandwich can feed approximately four people, but is usually served with one regular-size bun.

Pork tenderloin sandwich

While the breaded pork tenderloin sandwich is said to have originated in Indiana, it’s a staple at restaurants throughout Illinois, too. The sandwich consists of pork that’s been pounded thin and flat, then battered, deep fried and served with a hamburger bun and your choice of toppings. The most authentic of tenderloins will be about the size of a dinner plate, far outsizing the bun.

Horseshoes

The Springfield-born horseshoe sandwich consists of a couple slices of Texas toast and your choice of meat, served under a pile of French fries and cheese sauce. The “horseshoe” name came from the shape of the ham used in the original 1928 sandwich, while the French fries represent the nails of the shoe and the sizzle platter represents an anvil.

FOOD-BEST-PIZZA-TB

The Lou deep dish pizza at Lou Malnati's pizzeria in Chicago. 

Regional pizza styles

Illinoisans love their pizza, and the most famous is, of course, the Chicago deep dish. It’s served with the sauce on top, and a couple inches’ worth of cheese, toppings and crust tucked underneath – you’ll need a fork and possibly a knife to tackle this creation. Some of the best-known spots serving up the Chicago deep dish are Lou Malnati’s, Giordano’s, Uno Pizzeria and Gino’s East.

Different pizza styles abound in different parts of the state. If you’re near St. Louis, you’ll encounter a cracker-thin crust and Provel cheese, a creamy mix of Swiss, provolone and cheddar. And it will be cut into squares, not triangles. Look for this style especially at Imo’s Pizza.

St. Louis-style pizza is a close cousin to the tavern- or pub-style pizzas found throughout Illinois and the wider Midwest. It’s a thin-crust pizza cut into squares, but with a more traditional cheese on top.

Finally, the Quad Cities-style pizza features dough with a malt that gives it a nutty, toasted taste and bakes into a crisp crust. The sauce has a kick to it, usually with red chili flakes and cayenne, and the toppings tend to be heavy on the sausage.

Pumpkin pie

Lawmakers and Gov. Bruce Rauner added a symbol to the state's growing list of official state animals, plants and products. Pumpkin pie is the official state pie.

Pumpkin pie

Illinois is the top pumpkin-producing state, and Morton, in Tazewell County, has been dubbed the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Some 85% of the world’s canned pumpkin is packed in the Nestle/Libby’s plant in Morton. In 2015, a law was passed by the Illinois legislature and signed by the governor to make pumpkin pie the official state pie.

Sweet Corn Blues Festival - 2017

Sweet corn is the state vegetable of Illinois.

Corn, in various forms

Farmland covers 75% of Illinois’ total land area, and the state is one of the nation’s top producers of corn. So, it’s no surprise that corn became the official state grain in 2018, sweet corn the official state vegetable in 2015, and popcorn the official state snack food in 2003.

Toasted ravioli

We have to give credit to St. Louis for toasted ravioli, but this Italian-style appetizer can be found in the Metro East region and elsewhere in Illinois, too. The dish consists of ravioli that’s breaded, deep fried, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and served with a side of marinara sauce.

Windy City Wieners

Windy City Wieners, with locations in uptown Normal and downtown Bloomington, has Chicago-style hotdogs on the menu.

Chicago-style hotdogs

You know the type: an all-beef hotdog on a poppy seed bun, piled high with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomatoes, sport peppers and celery salt. No ketchup allowed.

Springfield, Ill.

The Cozy Dog Drive In in Springfield sells corndogs and offers a dizzying array of Route 66 and restaurant memorabilia on its walls.  

Cozy Dogs

The origin of the corndog has been debated, but we can say that Springfield was an early champion of this iconic fair food. The Illinois iteration of the corndog was perfected and popularized on an Air Force base in the 1940s. After his service, Ed Waldmire returned to Springfield and began selling corndogs there, including at the Illinois State Fair in 1946. Since 1949, the dogs have been sold at the Cozy Dog Drive In along the original Route 66 in Springfield.

alex-shu-cnrb5IvVFeQ-unsplash.jpg

Illinois is home to 165 wineries and tasting rooms, with many situated along the state’s seven wine trails. 

Wine

We may not be the Napa Valley, but make no mistake – Illinois has a rich supply of local wines. In fact, the Prairie State was one of the country’s largest wine producers pre-Prohibition Era. Today, Illinois is home to 165 wineries and tasting rooms, with many situated along the state’s seven wine trails. And, rose has been claimed the title as Illinois’ state wine.

Burgoo Festival

In this 2004 file photo, Dave Marten and his daughter, Julie, stir two of four large Burgoo cauldrons in Utica for the annual Burgoo Festival on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. The burgoo stew is a mixture of beef and vegetables that is cooked for 15 hours and symbolizes the heritage of the area when farmers, traders, hunters and others would gather at the end of the harvest season to sell and trade goods.

Burgoo

Burgoo is a pioneer-era stew made of any meats and vegetables one has available, including wild game. Today, burgoo is often served at fall festivals, where the stew is cooked for hours over an open fire and served up to hungry attendees. At one of the largest and longest-running burgoo festivals, held in Utica each October, the stew includes beef, carrots, potatoes, hominy, celery, tomatoes, cabbage, onions, peppers and other vegetables, along with spices and herbs.

javier-balseiro-jNi2SefV6bc-unsplash.jpg

Apple orchards can be found in all corners of Illinois, with prime apple-picking season from June through October.

Apples

Apple orchards can be found in all corners of the state, with prime apple-picking season from June through October. The orchards draw large crowds on fall weekends, while everything from apple pie, cider and butter to applesauce and caramel apples fill Illinois kitchens, supermarkets and farmers markets. The state fruit, by the way, is the Goldrush apple.

A sample of food available at this year's Illinois State Fair.

Robyn Skaggs

