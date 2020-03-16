Taylorville restaurant's franchise yanked after criticizing Pritzker on coronavirus shutdown

TAYLORVILLE — Rosati’s of Taylorville, the defiant pizza restaurant that posted a huge window sign that said “Gov. Pritzker — Screw You” after the governor announced a statewide restaurant shutdown, has lost its franchise with the Rosati’s chain.

A letter from Rosati’s head office displayed on a Facebook page, which the Warrenville-based company confirmed to the Herald & Review Monday was genuine, slammed Taylorville franchisee Peggy Brandon for her “juvenile approach.”

It added: “Because this franchisee does not hold our same values, we have terminated their franchise.”

Brandon, who could hot be reached for comment Monday, had harshly criticized the decision to shutter restaurants and bars from close of business Monday through March 30 to stop the spread of coronavirus. Drive-through and curbside pickup options remain, but Brandon had said Sunday that losing dine-in business at her 150-seat restaurant would be disastrous.