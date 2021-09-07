The annual WSOY Community Food Drive preparing for the 2021 event

DECATUR — The WSOY Community Food Drive will return Oct. 8 with the same safety precautions used last year as COVID-19 continues to remain a health issue.

As a result, only monetary donations will be accepted again this year. These donations will be accepted via mail, online or in person during the annual event in the parking lot of the Airport Plaza Kroger in Decatur.

While the collection of canned goods and other food items provided a good backdrop of the event, organizers highlight the buying power and flexibility the monetary donations give food pantries to obtain items they need when they need them.

According to organizers, the monetary donations will be used to purchase more food through a partnership with the Central Illinois Food Bank.

Decatur foodbanks will be able to purchase food for 19 cents per pound, according to the organizers. "This means $1 can purchase 5 pounds of food," they stated in a press release.

Manpower at the Kroger site also will be limited. Although volunteers are needed, the risks associated with COVID will be minimized with fewer hands helping.

"Last year, thanks to cash donations and the added purchasing power, an equivalent of over 3.2 million pounds of food were raised during our 12 hours of broadcast," organizers said. "This year, we hope to exceed that amount through your monetary donations."

Local schools will have the opportunity to win cash rewards according to the amount of funds raised before the Oct. 8 event.

The community can also participate in the food drive now by donating to the event website at NowDecatur.com. Checks can also be made to the United Way c/o WSOY Community Food Drive at 201 W. Eldorado St., Decatur, Illinois, 62522.

Special promotions or fundraisers are suggested as well. For charities interested in receiving funding from the 2021 WSOY Community Food Drive, a fund distribution application will be available at NowDecatur.com beginning Sept. 24.

PHOTOS: WSOY Community Food Drive through the years

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.