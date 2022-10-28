Two new Macon County restaurants now serving customers

Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County.

The Cancun restaurant is now open in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers on Wednesday at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.

The hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

End Game, located in the former Establishment Downtown at 259 N. Main St., Decatur, will open this weekend, offering family-friendly menu options and activities.

Games can be played at the dining tables or in the arcade areas. Customers can also sing karaoke and win game prizes every night at 6 p.m., as well as shoot pool, throw darts and play Vegas-style games. The second floor of the restaurant can be reserved for private parties.

For $2.95, diners get an hour of gameplay and access to the game room. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.