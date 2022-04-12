 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vinnie's Barbee-Q to host Easter dinner for Decatur's homeless

DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q will host the annual Easter Dinner for the Homeless from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 17, at the Water Street Mission, 758 N. Water St., Decatur.

This year marks the 21st year Vinnie Barbee and the volunteers will be serving the free, traditional holiday dinner.

For more information, call 217-412-7427.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

