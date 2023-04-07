DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q will host its annual Easter Dinner for the Homeless from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Water Street Mission, 758 N. Water St., Decatur.
This year marks the 22nd year Vinnie Barbee and the volunteers will be serving the free, traditional holiday dinner.
For more information, call 217-412-7427.
