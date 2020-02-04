Want Portillo’s new food truck to come to Decatur? Here's how to vote.

CHICAGO — Online voters have put Streator at the top of the leaderboard for a stop from a new Portillo's food truck called the Beef Bus, bringing Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef on the road.

The Beef Bus offers a limited menu of Portillo’s favorites: Italian beef ($7), with sweet peppers, hot peppers or mozzarella cheese ($1 each); hot dogs ($4); crinkle-cut fries ($3) or cheese fries with Portillo’s wedding-worthy cheese sauce ($4), according to Nick Scarpino, senior vice president of marketing and off-premise dining for Portillo’s. Drinks and combo meals are also available.

The Beef Bus quietly debuted last fall before Portillo’s opened a location in Fort Wayne, Ind., but the restaurant chain began promoting the truck this week — along with a campaign where people can ask the Beef Bus to bring Chicago’s favorite fast foods to their town next.

Portillo’s has received thousands of votes for cities from Miami to Seattle. As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Streator was No. 3 on the leaderboard behind St. Louis and Louisville, Colorado.

