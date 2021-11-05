Watch now: Big burgers. Massive hotcakes. We sampled these mega Decatur meals

SCROLL DOWN FOR A MAP OF LOCATIONS MENTIONED IN THIS STORY

DECATUR — Diners have big appetites and Decatur restaurants do what they can to quench their hunger.

Local establishments often magnify their meals, creating a reputation for serving heaping portions of menu favorites that include the main course and a couple sides.

But there are some local restaurants that have a single menu item that are a meal — or two, or three, or four .... — all on their own.

While some diners attempt to tackle these colossal food items solo, others share with family or friends.

No matter who is willing to accept the challenge, Decatur eating establishments enjoy serving these signature creations that are as much a challenge to prepare as they are to eat.

The Shipwreck

Cori Ross, manager of The Wharf, 201 W. First St., has served up The Shipwreck to a few patrons who believe they can finish off the signature burger. It consists of two half-pound hamburgers or chicken breasts, topped with bacon, onion rings, fried pickles and fried mushrooms, and American and Swiss cheeses. “And it’s in between two sourdough cheese toasties,” she said. “It’s got two bamboo skewers to hold it together.”

Building the colossal creation requires multiple hands. One person works the fryer, another mans the grill. “It’s a two-person show,” Ross said. “We make use of all the stations.”

The tall order isn’t limited to the hardy appetites, Ross said. Children have tried it. “We know they can’t eat the whole thing,” she said.

Some women have been successful finishing the two-pound burger. “But their man can’t,” Ross said.

However, The Shipwreck is more popular with families. The cost of the special treat is $20. A regular hamburger at The Wharf averages $10.

In the past, a person would win a Wharf T-shirt after they consumed the entire Shipwreck. “But people would get sick afterwards,” Ross said. “I’m not going to let people get sick just to get a free T-shirt.”

The Giant Tenderloin

Gary Sinnard is a regular customer at The Crowbar, 1964 S. Taylorville Road. He often requests the giant tenderloin. At approximately 10-inches in diameter, it is served on what appears to be a small bun placed in the middle.

“They are very good,” he said. “And we have two sandwiches in one.”

Sinnard said he doesn’t order the popular sandwich because it’s a novelty item or an economic value at $10. “It’s the way they cook it,” he said. “I like the breading on it. It’s not too thick and it’s not too greasy.”

The original plan for The Crowbar was to be a bar with food to complement the drinks. With the addition of Ray Durbin, former chef for R Bar and Grille, and Randy Roberson from the Beach House, the menu expanded.

Rachel Weerts, owner of Crowbar, added the giant tenderloin to the menu based on the recommendation from the distributor. “And they just took off,” she said about the sale of the sandwich. “Once we got them I realized how ginormous they are. They are cool.”

Weerts had to order larger plates to fit the sandwich. However, she has not replaced the regular sized buns. “They make buns that fit, but I haven’t gotten them,” she said. “I think it’s too much bun. They can order extra buns, and they do.”

Sinnard has often ordered the sandwich along with his co-workers at Archer Daniels Midland Co. “Ten or 15 at a time,” he said.

The Crowbar has added other giant items to their menu, including the Crow Burger. The sandwich has large portions of bacon, brisket, cheddar cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce on top of two half-pound burgers.

The Heart Attack

Pizza can be as big as you can make it with all the toppings available. However, the Heart Attack at Donnie’s Homespun Pizza, on South Oakland Avenue, beckons the brave to try it.

“It’s just a lot of meat,” said Neill Dresen, Donnie’s owner. “If you ordered a pizza that had all meat, you'd probably get a heart attack sooner than with vegetables.”

Pizzas are available at Donnie’s for vegans and vegetarians. “And for those who want to have a heart attack, we cater to you too,” Dresen said.

The name of the hearty pizza pie came to the owner in seconds, he said. Extra thought went into naming the Dank Veggie, San Fran Veggie and the Sicilian Jerk Chicken pizzas. “The Heart Attack, that’s more typical American,” Dresen said.

Originally from Racine, Wisconsin, Dresen is familiar with the various Chicago-style pizzas, including thin crust and deep dish. The meats in the Heart Attack make the pizza extra special with home-smoked Italian ham or prosciutto, roast beef, homemade sausage, and pepperoni. “You can tell when you’re eating good meat, versus ground up hamburger,” Dresen said.

The name of the pizza draws attention to the menu; however, Dresen admits it's not the highest selling item on the menu. The Sicillian, with prosciutto, basil, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, oregano, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, is more popular. “We want to give Decatur a bit of variety,” Dresen said.

The Pile Up

Alan Richardson travels around Central Illinois in the D-Dirty Burger food truck serving up various burgers and other foods. However, the Pile Up seems to catch the eye of the customers as it leaves the window.

“You have to turn it sideways with the skewer in it to get it out the window,” Richardson said.

All of the menu items from the D-Dirty Burger food truck are made from scratch. “We have to sell it all, so we need a crowd,” Richardson said.

The Pile Up is one of the favorites, with an average of five of the 2-pound concoctions sold at each event.

“Once someone sees one, they all want one,” Richardson said.

The ingredients that make up the Pile Up consists of two half-pound burger patties, a half-pound of pulled pork with barbecue sauce, cole slaw and two bratwursts,” Richardson said. “It’s delicious as well as ridiculous.”

Eating the sandwich can be a challenge. “I saw someone eat it like a corn-on-the-cob,” Richardson said. “A lot of people share it.”

The Big Hotcake

Not to miss out on breakfast, a Big Hotcake is casually listed near the bottom of the Downtown Cafe menu. However, it catches the attention of other diners as the dinner plate-filling pancake passes by. Priced at $2.75, the hotcake can be shared or saved for another meal.

Tabitha Vosaw, a chef at the Downtown Cafe, uses an average size restaurant ladle to create the 10-inch round pancake. “We just have a six-ounce ladle,” she said. “We don’t really measure. When I’m making them, I usually just drop a full ladle down.”

The size of the creation may be in the wrist. “You just swirl around the batter,” Vosaw said as she pours it on the grill.

Sometimes the Big Hotcake extends past the plate. “It tends to a lot,” Vosaw said. “Especially in the morning, when we first pull the batter out of the cooler and it's nice and cold, it’s always a little bit thicker.”

The dish is a popular item for all types of customers, according to Vosaw. “Young and old, they see a big cake heading to a table, they say ‘I want one of those’,” she said.

The Downtown Cafe has many items with healthy-sized portions. “But this is a hefty portion and affordable,” Vosaw said. “If you get that and a side of bacon, you practically have to go home and take a nap.”

