Watch now: Bobbie Lane's BBQ opens in Decatur's One Main Place

DECATUR — Texas barbecue is now ready for Decatur’s downtown customers.

Bobbie Lane’s BBQ is located in One Main Place at 101 S. Main St. Ste. 100.

The menu is all things barbecue, according to Brandon Dulik, 33.

“It’s always been a passion,” he said about the cuisine.

The Texas barbecue emphasizes the salt and pepper flavor. “Versus Kansas City, which has more sugar,’ Dulik said. “Texas is the style I like.”

The side dishes compliment the traditional barbecue menu. Choices include coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad and waffle or steak fries. “But everyone loves the mac-and-cheese,” Dulik said.

The name for the restaurant also represents influences in Dulik’s life. His grandparents, Grandma Barbara “Bobbie” and Grandpa Roger Lane, passed away before the restaurant opened. “So Bobby Lane is going to be the place,” Dulik said.

Dulik’s family was part of the ribbon-cutting on Friday with his wife in the kitchen and his young daughters helping in the dining area.

Dulik opened a similar restaurant before the pandemic limited restaurant services. “We were only open on the weekends previously. We were out on South Route 48,” he said. “COVID shut us down there.”

When the family decided to try the restaurant again, they began searching for the ideal location. Other downtown locations were interesting. However, the open patio located on the south side of the One Main Place building hooked them.

After an extensive cleaning and refurbishing, the outdoor area became a draw for customers as well as the staff.

“We love this patio. It’s been sad, because it’s been sitting here lonely waiting for someone just like you,” Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said to the owners. “It takes a lot of gumption to take the risk and make things happen.”

The rise in COVID cases is a concern for Dulik and the staff. “We aren’t seeing a huge effect,” he said. “But they can come and enjoy the patio.”

