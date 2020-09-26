Watch now: Central Illinois restaurants adapt again as socially distanced outdoor dining faces fall weather

The steakhouse borrowed about 15 tables from the Park District and purchased a few dining sets. “For a few weeks we had about 40 tables just outside,’’ Fisher said.

The outdoor dining option was a success, she said. The staff used social distancing and face coverings. “And we even had some live music a couple of times outside,” she said. “People were just excited to be out.”

Staff had experienced some organizational challenges. However, the curbside option was more of a struggle. “But we just kept changing until we found something that worked for us,” Fisher said. “We’ve just been trying to adapt.”

Data will determine future closures

How long adapting will be required will be determined by COVID case numbers, and business owners face another potential roadblock in Friday's announcement. Macon County is one 17 counties placed on the state "warning list" for having too many cases and deaths.

Counties can be taken off the list if numbers improve, but Pritzker has said he will put further restrictions in place to drive numbers down if cases surge.