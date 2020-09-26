Watch now: Central Illinois restaurants adapt again as socially distanced outdoor dining faces fall weather

DECATUR — When Illinois loosened stay-at-home restrictions in late May, some restaurants found a crucial lifeline in outdoor dining. Through the warming spring and sun-drenched months of summer, tents and tables popped up in parking lots and off side doors, providing a source of revenue at a time of steep loses.
Now, after the first few days of fall, the threat of cold weather and persistent cases that put Macon County on a "warning list" Friday are forcing these business owners to retool again, as the state passes a half-year of COVID-19. Some are worried if losing the outdoor option will be too much.
“As long as it’s comfortable to sit down out there, we’ll keep it,” said Ben Veliu, one of owners of Diamonds Family Restaurant on North Oakland Avenue in Decatur.
He set up a tent as soon as he was able to, in May. It allowed social distancing, but it also meant more work for staff.
“It helped, but we had difficulty with extra people,” he said. “And we had less customers.”
‘Never had a patio before’
Gov. J.B. Pritzker in March shut down restaurants and other businesses as COVID cases began to increase. A plan to reopen the state, called Restore Illinois, had banned dinning-in or drinking at eateries and bars until no earlier than late June.
The Illinois Restaurant Association pushed to have that date moved to May, citing severe economic losses to the industry. Pritzker eventually budged.
“Let’s close down the streets. Let’s expand sidewalk cafes. Let’s use parking lots and public ways. Let’s show the world how innovative Illinois can be,” said Sam Toia, the group’s president, at a press conference at the time. “While we recognize this solution won’t apply to all offerings, it’s a step in the right direction and presents an opportunity for Illinois to demonstrate our leadership and innovation.”
In Decatur, the park district offered picnic tables to restaurants and the city cut red tape.
“We removed all the barriers and permits,” said Decatur Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth. “And we didn’t have any negative impacts because of that.”
In July, the City Council approved funding an outdoor dining space for the Gin Mill at 124 E. Prairie Ave. The agreement called for paying two-thirds of the project costs, with a maximum of $32,000. Money came from local motor fuel tax reserves.
Prior to the pandemic, the City Council had been focusing on enhancing downtown and outdoor amenities were a part of the plans, Kindseth said. “COVID helped expedite that,” Kindseth said. “It was something the city already had an interest in doing.”
R Bar and Grille at 157 W. Main St. in Decatur took advantage of the opportunity. “It’s been busier with the outdoor dining,” said Chef Ray Durbin.
The downtown restaurant can seat 12 people inside. With the extra outdoor tables, 30 more customers can be seated. “Which is more than we usually get in here,” Durbin said.
They utilized the sidewalk and a portion of Main Street for their outdoor dining, or alfresco dining, a term they prefer to use. “It’s a fancier way of saying outdoors,” Durbin said.
Parking in the evening is usually available for their customers, Durbin said.
Under the rules, restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen for outdoor dining while continuing to offer delivery and curbside services. Tables have to be placed 6 feet apart and parties can’t be more than six people.
The staff at Forsyth’s Texas Roadhouse also tried to make the experience as pleasant as possible for customers.
“We’ve never had a patio before,” said Mallory Fisher, the local store marketer with Texas Roadhouse. “Some people still don’t feel completely safe inside.”
The steakhouse borrowed about 15 tables from the Park District and purchased a few dining sets. “For a few weeks we had about 40 tables just outside,’’ Fisher said.
The outdoor dining option was a success, she said. The staff used social distancing and face coverings. “And we even had some live music a couple of times outside,” she said. “People were just excited to be out.”
Staff had experienced some organizational challenges. However, the curbside option was more of a struggle. “But we just kept changing until we found something that worked for us,” Fisher said. “We’ve just been trying to adapt.”
Data will determine future closures
How long adapting will be required will be determined by COVID case numbers, and business owners face another potential roadblock in Friday's announcement. Macon County is one 17 counties placed on the state "warning list" for having too many cases and deaths.
Counties can be taken off the list if numbers improve, but Pritzker has said he will put further restrictions in place to drive numbers down if cases surge.
“We've been very measured about how we've reopened our state. And there are many people that complain that where we are now isn't open enough. And so I would just say that there — I will not hesitate to reimpose some mitigations, if we see our numbers moving upward,” he said in July.
Most recently, Pritzker ordered Metro East bars and restaurants shuttered because of high COVID case numbers.
For now, local restaurants have adjusted and found what works for the staff, customers, corporate or restaurant standards and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“We are trying to accommodate everyone, but also follow the safety standards set for us,” Fisher said.
They may install heating elements when the weather gets colder.
The expanded seating has been an advantage for R Bar and Grille. Future plans may include a canopy and heating elements when the weather turns cold.
Plans for next summer are too early to tell. The permit extensions were scheduled to expire at the end of 2020. “But we will use any lessons learned from this year to likely modify our process moving forward,” Kindseth said.
The downtown area had its challenges, since parking has often been a problem.
“The city knew this was going to be an issue,” Kindseth said. “It’s something that we will have to continue to work through should this drag on into next year.”
‘Do whatever we’ve got to do’
Back at Diamonds on North Oakland, Sandi Sorensen, of Mount Zion, gathered recently to grab lunch with friend Teri Kajander, who comes frequently.
“This is my third time here in about two weeks,” Kajander said.
They like eating out, but don’t like being indoors. Outdoor dining makes more sense, she said.
“When you’re inside, it’s trapping all that air and it’s circulating,” Sorensen said. “When you’re outside, it’s safer.”
Said Sorensen: “The airflow, it’s more safe. We are older and we want to be safe.”
“And it’s not cold,” Kajander said. “If they put a gas heater in here, you’d be able to eat in here a long time.”
Veliu said he’s going to plan on adjusting no matter what. They’ve already weathered six-plus months of COVID.
“We’ll do whatever we’ve got to do,” Veliu said. “If they don’t shut us down again.”
