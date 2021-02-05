Watch now: Decatur-area dieters beware! It's Girl Scout Cookie time again

The scouts emailed their favorite customers for online sales. The cookies are then shipped directly to the customers, limiting contact.

New this year is the drive-through cookie booths. “People just drive up and order their cookies,” Day said.

The traditional Girl Scout Cookie booth will be available at the entrances to several local stores. “Socially distant with masks on,” Day said.

The scouts receive a new shipment of cookies once a week to the Decatur office on Pershing Road. Leaders and the girls can replenish their stock as needed. “It’s like a store where they can restock their inventory,” Emery said.

The cookie cupboard fills two rooms. “And then it goes down the hallway a little bit,” Emery said.

Even though the sales had not started yet, scouts were preparing to supply their booths.

The stock this year is slightly smaller, in part because of the pandemic, according to the local Girl Scout administration. “People were a little more reluctant this year to get too much of an inventory,” Emery said.