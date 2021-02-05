 Skip to main content
Watch now: Decatur-area dieters beware! It's Girl Scout Cookie time again
GIRL SCOUTS

Watch now: Decatur-area dieters beware! It's Girl Scout Cookie time again

Girl_Scout_Cookies 020421.JPG

Boxes and boxes of Girl Scout cookies, including an updated Lemonade and a new Toast-yay — a French toast and maple flavored shortbread — have arrived and are ready to be sold. Visit herald-review.com for a video about this year's cookie sale.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — ’Tis the season for the annual Girl Scout Cookies.

And the scouts are ready.

The girls have a ready stash of the popular treats at their disposal today, the first day for cookie sales.

“We just call this our cookie cupboard,” said Kim Emery, Girl Scout membership support coordinator.

Kelly Day 1 020421.JPG

Kelly Day, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois chief operating officer, talks about this year's cookie sales and the changes that are being made because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with the traditional cookies, such as Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties and Shortbread cookies, a new cookie for this year’s sales is the Toast-yay, a French toast and maple flavored shortbread cookie. “They are primo with coffee,” Emery said.

A new baker has prepared this year’s cookies. One of the changes included the lemon flavored cookies. Last year’s Lemon Up is slightly different than this year’s Lemonades. “The Lemonades are more of a sandwich cookie,” Emery said.

Nearly 6,000 Girl Scouts and their leaders will be selling cookies throughout Central Illinois. Each box is $5.

According to Kelly Day, Girls Scouts of Central Illinois chief operating officer, the opportunities for selling cookies will be slightly different as well. “The digital cookie (sale) has already started,” she said. “Safety is obviously the number one thing.”

Girl_Scout 1 020421.JPG

Kim Emery, Girl Scout membership support coordinator, shows the area where the cookies are stored at the Girl Scout office, 1170 E, Pershing Road in Decatur. 

The scouts emailed their favorite customers for online sales. The cookies are then shipped directly to the customers, limiting contact.

New this year is the drive-through cookie booths. “People just drive up and order their cookies,” Day said.

The traditional Girl Scout Cookie booth will be available at the entrances to several local stores. “Socially distant with masks on,” Day said.

The scouts receive a new shipment of cookies once a week to the Decatur office on Pershing Road. Leaders and the girls can replenish their stock as needed. “It’s like a store where they can restock their inventory,” Emery said.

The cookie cupboard fills two rooms. “And then it goes down the hallway a little bit,” Emery said.

Toast_Yay 1 020421.JPG

New this year is the Toast-yay, a French toast and maple flavored shortbread cookie.

Even though the sales had not started yet, scouts were preparing to supply their booths.

The stock this year is slightly smaller, in part because of the pandemic, according to the local Girl Scout administration. “People were a little more reluctant this year to get too much of an inventory,” Emery said.

Last year was a challenge for the scouts. After only a few weeks, the booths and other face-to-face sales were stopped because of the COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s opportunities to provide the popular cookies are exciting for the scouts as well as the leaders.

“You can feel the cookie energy,” Emery said.

From the archives: Girl Scouts selling cookies and doing so much more in Central Illinois

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Girl Scout Cookies

To order your favorite Girl Scout cookies, visit GetYourGirlPower.org. The Cookie Finder tab will direct customers to local cookie booths.

Customers can also call 1-888-623-1237 to set up an order.

