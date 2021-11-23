 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Decatur comes together for Thanksgiving luncheon

  • 0
Jim Getz 4 112321.JPG

Retired Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz speaks during The 68th annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon on Tuesday at the Decatur Civic Center.

DECATUR — Having spent a career wearing a uniform, Jim Getz never had to think about what he would wear to work on a given day.

That changed after Getz retired this year from the Decatur Police Department. 

“I bought four new suits about a month ago,” the former police chief said. 

Getz wore one of the new suits as the keynote speaker during the 68th annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon Tuesday afternoon at the Decatur Civic Center.

“There’s a lot of great people here, a lot of great organizations,” he said. “We just want to thank them for everything they do on a daily basis.”

Jim Getz 3 112321.JPG

Retired Police Chief Jim Getz speaks during The 68th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon on Tuesday at the Decatur Civic Center.

Approximately 650 community members attended the luncheon. Thirty leaders from various organizations and businesses were seated at the head table, which was decorated with fall decorations and nonperishable foods. The food was later donated to the Northeast Community Fund after the event. Entertainment was provided by the Millikin University choir.

millikin choir 1 112321.JPG

University Choir from Millikin University performed during the 68th annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon.

The event was hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce. Because of the pandemic, last year’s luncheon was cancelled.

“We missed it,” said Mirinda Rothrock, chamber president. “It’s a cherished Decatur tradition. It was much needed, much wanted.”

The Chamber capped the number of attendees to continue COVID-19 precautions, Rothrock said. Bottles of hand sanitizer were available at each table and masks were encouraged.

millikin choir 2 112321.JPG

University Choir at Millikin University performed during The 68th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon on Tuesday at the Decatur Civic Center.

“But we were very happy with the attendance,” Rothrock said. “I can’t think of a better way to kick off the holiday season than to host this event.”

Nelson's Catering provided the meal served by volunteers from Lutheran School Association, Maroa-Forsyth FFA, MacArthur High School and others.

As the keynote speaker, Getz took to the podium to thank various members of the community who helped Decatur progress during the past 18 months.

Grace Kelly 1 112321.JPG

MacArthur students Grace Kelly, left, and Shalaya Miller volunteered during The 68th annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon at the Decatur Civic Center.

“The city of Decatur always talks about growth, bringing in new businesses, new jobs, new opportunities,” he said. “But we have some wonderful things that we already have in Decatur, and wonderful people. So that’s what I’m going to focus on, what we’ve already got that sometimes we forget about.”

Macy Bundy 1 112321.JPG

Maroa-Forsyth FFA members Macy Bundy, left, and Taylor Crouch prepare the head table prior to the start of Tuesday's Community Thanksgiving Luncheon.

Getz’s speech included acknowledgements and accolades for several community members and groups, including Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, the Boys and Girls Club, Old Kings Orchard Community Center, frontline workers, local schools and educators and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

Several of the mentioned groups during Getz’s speech were recognized for supporting the city during the pandemic. After suffering himself from COVID-19 in January, Getz acknowledged the healthcare workers. “I, for one, was severely sick,” he said. “All of the other healthcare facilities have great leaders and stepped up and led us during this terrible pandemic.”

Tom Brinkeotter 1 112321.JPG

Tom Brinkeotter gave special recognition during The 68th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon on Tuesday at the Decatur Civic Center.

Getz began his career as a Decatur police officer 27 years ago, where he rose up the ranks to become police chief for five years. He said the local law enforcement are special to him. “In the last six years police officers all across the country have been attacked more than ever for doing their job,” Getz said. “They are the last line of defense for almost all of society's woes. They are expected to be mental health workers, family counselors, taxi cab drivers, guardians.”

Getz acknowledged the success of the city can be credited to the community. Although law enforcement officers are more visible than others in the city, the retired police chief understands the importance of working together.

“Everybody is a piece of the puzzle,” Getz said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Coffee could lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News