Watch now: Decatur comes together for Thanksgiving luncheon

DECATUR — Having spent a career wearing a uniform, Jim Getz never had to think about what he would wear to work on a given day.

That changed after Getz retired this year from the Decatur Police Department.

“I bought four new suits about a month ago,” the former police chief said.

Getz wore one of the new suits as the keynote speaker during the 68th annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon Tuesday afternoon at the Decatur Civic Center.

“There’s a lot of great people here, a lot of great organizations,” he said. “We just want to thank them for everything they do on a daily basis.”

Approximately 650 community members attended the luncheon. Thirty leaders from various organizations and businesses were seated at the head table, which was decorated with fall decorations and nonperishable foods. The food was later donated to the Northeast Community Fund after the event. Entertainment was provided by the Millikin University choir.

The event was hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce. Because of the pandemic, last year’s luncheon was cancelled.

“We missed it,” said Mirinda Rothrock, chamber president. “It’s a cherished Decatur tradition. It was much needed, much wanted.”

The Chamber capped the number of attendees to continue COVID-19 precautions, Rothrock said. Bottles of hand sanitizer were available at each table and masks were encouraged.

“But we were very happy with the attendance,” Rothrock said. “I can’t think of a better way to kick off the holiday season than to host this event.”

Nelson's Catering provided the meal served by volunteers from Lutheran School Association, Maroa-Forsyth FFA, MacArthur High School and others.

As the keynote speaker, Getz took to the podium to thank various members of the community who helped Decatur progress during the past 18 months.

“The city of Decatur always talks about growth, bringing in new businesses, new jobs, new opportunities,” he said. “But we have some wonderful things that we already have in Decatur, and wonderful people. So that’s what I’m going to focus on, what we’ve already got that sometimes we forget about.”

Getz’s speech included acknowledgements and accolades for several community members and groups, including Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, the Boys and Girls Club, Old Kings Orchard Community Center, frontline workers, local schools and educators and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

Several of the mentioned groups during Getz’s speech were recognized for supporting the city during the pandemic. After suffering himself from COVID-19 in January, Getz acknowledged the healthcare workers. “I, for one, was severely sick,” he said. “All of the other healthcare facilities have great leaders and stepped up and led us during this terrible pandemic.”

Getz began his career as a Decatur police officer 27 years ago, where he rose up the ranks to become police chief for five years. He said the local law enforcement are special to him. “In the last six years police officers all across the country have been attacked more than ever for doing their job,” Getz said. “They are the last line of defense for almost all of society's woes. They are expected to be mental health workers, family counselors, taxi cab drivers, guardians.”

Getz acknowledged the success of the city can be credited to the community. Although law enforcement officers are more visible than others in the city, the retired police chief understands the importance of working together.

“Everybody is a piece of the puzzle,” Getz said.

