Watch now: Decatur restaurants take advantage dining restrictions to make upgrades

DECATUR — It’s been so long since some diners have had the chance to sit in favorite restaurant’s dining room, they may not remember what it looks like.
For some, it will actually be different when they return.
Some local business owners used the state-mandated restrictions on indoor dining to do some long-overdue renovations and upgrades that made doing business possible during the pandemic.
The Wild Dog Saloon on 22nd Street expanded the outdoor patio area and added a walk-up window.
Other businesses redecorated the entire dining area, such as Benny’s Grill on Pershing Road, which also included more spacing between tables and extra seating and updates to the outdoor area.
As a Culver’s franchise, the corporation requires an image update every 10 to 15 years. The North Water Street store was ready for the changes, according to owner Jim Wolfer.
“It was close,” he said about the timing.
Culver’s quickly made their changes in December. The restaurant’s changes included new and durable wall coverings and lights, new tile and carpeting, and chairs, tables and booths.
“Everything in front of the house is pretty much replaced as well as the ceiling,” Wolfer said.
Along with an aesthetic appeal, the changes were also designed for easy cleaning. Tiles were added to areas with high traffic.
COVID restrictions helped bring about some of the changes. While customers wait for their food, social distancing is available. Customers now have USB plug-ins for laptops and phones.
“Now they have a place to sit,” Wolfer said.
The restaurant did lose some seating because COVID-19 restrictions, according to the owner. “But for this particular restaurant, that’s not too bad,” Wolfer said.
Approximately 70% of the chairs and tables are stored in an area near the front of the restaurant ready to use when they are needed. “As restrictions ease, we’ll start bringing tables back into play,” Wolfer said.
Customers were not allowed to dine inside the northside Culver’s until February. The restaurant had been closed to diners since the pandemic first shut down businesses a year ago.
“There’s no reason to have overexposure to our team members,” Wolfer said. “And I didn’t want to get into a yo-yo effect of opening and closing.”
The return to indoor dining has been slow, according to Wolfer. “Everybody is being cautious, as they should be,” he said.
Not all businesses needed down-time to make additions and updates. Although it is considered an essential business with a constant flow of customer traffic, the Airport Plaza Kroger made some improvements, including the addition of a Starbucks store near the entrance of the grocery store. The coffee business began assisting it own customers in December after a three-year wait for the coffee business.
Out of caution, Sliderz Bar and Grill owner Craig “Woody” Wilson also took his time while revamping his business.
“The first time we were shut down, we dove in and did a lot of work,” he said. “But then we spent a little more money than what we planned on.”
Throughout the process of remodeling the business on U.S. 36, Wilson questioned his next move. “I’d buy the wood or the (polyurethane) and say ‘I probably shouldn’t have done that’,” he said.
Sliderz was opened when possible, but Wilson continued to be cautious about making changes to the business. “You didn’t want to do the work, but you had to,” he said. “Because that’s the only opportunity you’re going to get to be closed.”
The refurbishing work allowed Wilson to keep the workers employed.
Updates included refinished bar top and tables, new paint on the walls and cabinets, new lighting features, new coolers and an updated warehouse area.
COVID mandates created some of the new additions. USB ports were also installed in Sliderz, similar to Culver’s. Customers can also scan a barcode located on the tables to view the menu. “It has a much larger menu,” Wilson said.
