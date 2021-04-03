Watch now: Decatur restaurants take advantage dining restrictions to make upgrades

Culver’s quickly made their changes in December. The restaurant’s changes included new and durable wall coverings and lights, new tile and carpeting, and chairs, tables and booths.

“Everything in front of the house is pretty much replaced as well as the ceiling,” Wolfer said.

Along with an aesthetic appeal, the changes were also designed for easy cleaning. Tiles were added to areas with high traffic.

COVID restrictions helped bring about some of the changes. While customers wait for their food, social distancing is available. Customers now have USB plug-ins for laptops and phones.

“Now they have a place to sit,” Wolfer said.

The restaurant did lose some seating because COVID-19 restrictions, according to the owner. “But for this particular restaurant, that’s not too bad,” Wolfer said.

Approximately 70% of the chairs and tables are stored in an area near the front of the restaurant ready to use when they are needed. “As restrictions ease, we’ll start bringing tables back into play,” Wolfer said.