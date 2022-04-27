Watch now: Decatur Salvation Army opens Community Market

DECATUR — Grocery shopping has become more enjoyable for Patricia Kendall.

The Decatur resident visited the Salvation Army’s Community Market on Wednesday to shop for herself, as well as her husband and son.

“We get some choices,” she said about the experience.

To limit social interaction during the pandemic, Kendall was given a box of food from the food pantry, instead of making the selections herself. “Sometimes there were things we can’t have,” she said. “You like to know ahead of time if there are things you need or don’t need.”

After two years of distributing boxes of donated food, the Salvation Army opened its Community Market to the public on Wednesday, allowing Kendall and other customers the opportunity to shop for themselves.

Salvation Army Social Service Director Julie Stalle' assisted customers as they prepared to shop during the grand opening.

“Now they are coming to the market to shop,” Stalle' said. “They can pick what they want, instead of taking what we give them.”

For those wanting to shop at the Community Market, identification is required. When they register, proof of household members will be needed. “Then we’ll move them over to the pantry,” Stalle' said.

Customers can shop once a month, from 9 a.m. to noon, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Salvation Army staff assists the customers while they browse the store. “We’re here to help,” Stalle' said.

The Salvation Army continues to accept donations and grants to provide food for the community. According to Salvation Army Development Director Kyle Karsten, the food pantry is also assisted by the Illinois Extension Office.

“They’ve given us real, efficient and effective ways to run a food pantry,” he said. “These clients can come and pick what they want, what they need.”

The selection provides a choice of dietary needs and taste preferences. “This way we can meet the needs and not waste the food that was in the box that a family wouldn’t necessarily be able to eat or want to eat,” Karsten said.

The food pantry adjusted to the pandemic by limiting public interaction. Boxes were filled with food staples mixed with a few preferences. “We tried to meet as many needs as we could, but you couldn’t do refrigerated items,” Karsten said. “So this is a better option.”

The Salvation Army took the time to reorganize the Community Market, according to Stalle'. “Our focus now is nutrition,” she said. “We replaced it with more nutritional foods.”

The goal is to have 75% nutritional standard foods by October. Fresh fruits and vegetables and other healthy items will fill the shelves. “Just providing healthier standards,” Stalle' said. “We are shopping more consciously as an organization to provide for our residents.”

The new shopping experience provides the customers with a personable approach, Karsten said.

“There’s a sense of hope and dignity,” he said. “And that’s just providing food.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.