Watch now: Decatur's Food Truck Frenzy returns for second year

DECATUR — Decatur resident Samantha Hendricks and her mother, Michelle Walters, were some of the first to stand in line at the Kona Ice Food Truck during Saturday’s Food Truck Frenzy at Fairview Park.

“We want to study menus,” Walters said. “To make a strategic route.”

The Food Truck Frenzy was one of the first opportunities this season for local food trucks to serve the public. Six vendors served a variety of menu options, including burgers, shaved ice, barbecue and corn dogs. Other happenings included Scovill Zoo’s mobile unit, temporary tattoos, and superheroes and other characters roaming the park.

The mother-daughter duo credit the weather for starting with the shaved ice vendor. “It’s hot out,” Hendricks said.

United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois hosted the second Food Truck Frenzy. According to Marketing Director Ryan Huffer, the 2021 event was a successful fundraiser for the agency.

“People just love food trucks,” he said.

As the event came to a close at 2 p.m., lines of people continued to wait to place orders at all six food trucks.

Huffer acknowledged the pandemic may have drawn people to last year’s event, providing an outdoor event for the public.

“But I don’t know how we got blessed with the very nice day today,” he said about this year’s Food Truck Frenzy.

Pig Out Food Truck owner Matt Hauersperger has been traveling throughout Central Illinois serving up traditional fair food from his mobile unit for eight years. The truck was parked at the north side of Fairview Park’s main pavilion during last year’s Food Truck Frenzy. Hauersperger was able to return to the same spot on Saturday.

“This is where people come to gather,” he said.

The first event was a positive experience for the food truck owners.

“We had a better turnout than expected,” Hauersperger said. “But you never know what to expect when you’re doing something new.”

Although Saturday’s event was the first gathering of food trucks for the year in Macon County, the owners now have opportunities throughout the year to serve food from their mobile units.

In December, the Macon County Board approved the resolution amending the Chapter 91 ordinance of the Macon County Code, or the food sanitation ordinance. The new ordinance allows the food trucks and mobile units to operate year-round. The previous seasonal permits allowed mobile facilities to operate from March 15 to Nov. 30.

Hauersperger said he didn’t have a choice on his permit.

“You either take the full-year permit or you don’t get a permit,” he said. “It’s not an option to do seasonal.”

Saturday’s event was the first Food Truck Frenzy for Springfield-based mobile unit Truckin’ Good Food. Ann Boucher waited on customers in her son Nicholas’ food truck while he prepared the food.

“He just started the business last year, so we’re really trying to get it out there,” Boucher said. “This seemed like the perfect opportunity.”

According to the vendors, the weather was ideal for such an event.

“We got lucky with the weather,” Boucher said. “It’s a little breezy, but it’s warm and it’s not wet.”

Shortly before the Saturday event opened to the public, Seth Black, co-owner of Notorious PIG, was still organizing the food truck, although the smell of pulled pork and brisket had already gathered a crowd.

“We’re excited to be back at it, to meet and see people, see old friends from last year,” he said.

Notorious PIG returned to the Food Truck Frenzy after its successful inaugural year.

“We made it a point to tell the United Way that their idea for this event was great,” Black said. “We put it on the calendar as soon as it ended last year.”

