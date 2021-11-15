Watch Now: Decatur's Northeast Community Fund distributes food to the community

DECATUR — The holidays are fast approaching.

However, many in Decatur are still suffering from the pandemic’s setbacks.

"People...are just in a position where they need a little help,” said Josh Perkins, food distribution director for Northeast Community Fund.

Since Nov. 8, the organization has been preparing and distributing boxes of food for Thanksgiving dinners.

According to Perkins, the goal for the Thanksgiving food distribution is 3,500 boxes. “So far we’re about half that,” he said Monday at the beginning of the second week.

Approximately 1,500 boxes have been given away during the drive-through distribution. “And we’ve started out pretty strong this morning,” Perkins said mid-way through Monday’s distribution. “We average about 350 to 400 boxes a day.”

The last day for the Thanksgiving food distribution will be Nov. 23.

During the special distribution, one Thanksgiving box per household is available through the agency’s drive-through lane. The twice-monthly visits to the traditional food pantry allow the patrons to select their own food inside the facility, in which they are required to provide identification.

The food was purchased by Northeast Community Fund staff from local stores as well as the Central Illinois Food Bank. The boxes are filled with Thanksgiving staples, such as turkey or ham, stuffing mixes, canned corn or green beans, corn muffin mix, boxed mashed potatoes, a dessert, milk and additional food. “We are able to throw in some extra fresh bread and fresh bakery items, semi-fresh,” Perkins said. “There’s been a lot of pies coming through.”

The donations from local stores vary from day to day. The staff has run out of the special treats toward the end of a day. “So definitely earlier in the day is a better time to get here,” Perkins said.

Stock is often replenished by the afternoon with food for the next day.

For the past two years, the WSOY Community Food Drive collected monetary donations to help food pantries, such as the Northeast Community Fund. According to Perkins, the agency has a credit with the Central Illinois Food Bank allowing him the opportunity to purchase food at a fraction of the cost when the agency needs it. “Last year’s food drive is what we are still working on,” he said. “We’ll start in January working off of this year’s food drive donations.”

Many of the community members stopping by for food include senior citizens, Perkins said. “Social Security just hasn’t caught up with inflation,” he said. “It makes it hard for a lot of them to make ends meet.”

Staff and volunteers separate and box the food ready for distribution.

Brenda Craven, 66, has volunteered at the Northeast Community Fund for several years. “Where else can you help 600 families in a week,” she said. “And right now it’s even more than that.”

Her job on Monday was to prepare the Thanksgiving food boxes for distribution. Each box is different from the one before or after it, according to Craven.

“Not everybody gets the same thing,” she said. “We’ve got different kinds of vegetables, different kinds of fruit. Later on in the week we may be out of turkey and we’ll go to ham.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

