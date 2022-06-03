Watch now: Decatur's Salvation Army celebrates National Donut Day

DECATUR — In the early morning hours, four bakers crowded into the back kitchen of Giggles on Merchant Street to whip up hundreds of donuts.

“We’re going to get up and do the same thing tomorrow,” said Chrissy Spurlock, Giggles owner and assistant baker for National Donut Day.

For four years, the Decatur Salvation Army has partnered with Giggles to celebrate National Donut Day. “We like to be involved in the community,” Spurlock said. “Every year it just keeps getting better and better.”

On Friday, customers were allowed to purchase the homemade donuts, including vanilla with sprinkles, vanilla with chocolate icing, and lemon-blueberry. Donuts will be available again on Saturday. “The lemon-blueberry is number one,” Spurlock said. “With fresh blueberries, they’re delicious.”

The baked donuts are prepared by the Giggles staff. “It’s a labor of love, because we have to fill the pans, bake them, let them cool, glaze them,” Spurlock said. “In the meantime, we’re still washing the pans to go back in. And we have a small kitchen.”

Mike Boliek and Jill Reedy stood alongside the traditional Salvation Army red kettles ringing a bell outside Giggles on Merchant Street on Friday. Both volunteers are members of the Salvation Army advisory board and often stand outside a store during Christmas time. “But this is nice weather,” Reedy said.

The celebration continued through other areas of the city. Salvation Army Lt. Kenesa Debela and Kyle Karsten, director of development, were found traveling around Decatur on Friday, giving away free store-bought donuts. Farm and Fleet, Kroger, Walmart and Rural King were a few of their stops with the bright red Salvation Army van. “They are some of the places where we ring bells,” Debela said. “We just wanted to say thank you to the managers for allowing us to ring through the season.”

Debela credits the customers who dropped change into the buckets for reaching their financial goals, so they were handed the free donuts. “But surprisingly people still hand us money,” Debela said.

The Salvation Army’s connection with National Donut Day began during World War I. Volunteers traveled overseas to give U.S. soldiers fighting in France clothes, supplies and baked goods. Two volunteers began frying donuts in soldiers’ helmets as an easier way to provide the fresh pastries. The agency still celebrates National Donut Days more than 100 years later.

