Watch now: Forsyth restaurant opens again under new name

FORSYTH — Forsyth resident Kristine Wujek promised her 4-year-old daughter Elyse and one-and-half-year old son Wes a special treat once the new yogurt restaurant, Cocoday, opened in the Hickory Point Mall.

The wait is over for the family and other customers.

The family took advantage of the special feature for the restaurant. The little girl was able to pick out her own toppings for the frozen yogurt. “M&Ms and sprinkles,” Elyse said.

“And chocolate was her choice,” her mother said about the flavor of yogurt.

Along with the array of toppings, including fruit, cookies and chocolate candies, bubble tea and authentic Korean dishes are being served again with the opening of the popular Forsyth restaurant.

Cocoday relocated to the corner shop near Von Maur in the Mall. The location has housed other food-related businesses, including Del’s Popcorn and Mrs. Field’s Cookies. The restaurant hours are noon to 7 p.m. It is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Korean restaurant and soft serve yogurt bar was previously called Cocomero and located in a strip mall in front of the Hickory Point Mall.

The restaurant was opened and began serving food shortly after the beginning of the year. However, the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce plans to host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to welcome the business to the community.

The slight name change was created to gather happy thoughts, according to Kyung Kim, the owner’s daughter.

“We want every day to be a Coco day,” she said.

A few of the menu items also changed after the move. Many of the items are considered Korean after-school dishes, such as Korean Corn Dog and a Korean Waffle. “But the fro-yo and bubble tea are the same,” Kim said.

The restaurant owners opened their restaurant seven years ago serving bubble tea and the frozen yogurt. They slowly began adding the healthy Korean dishes to the menu. In the middle of the pandemic, the owners decided to close Cocomero. “The lease was over,” Kim said.

When they found the location inside the mall, they accepted an offer and began making the needed changes. “We chose here, so that we can make more of a community space in Decatur,” said Queenie Kim, owner. “Decatur, it’s better here. Not Chicago.”

Although the Wujek family was pushing nap time, they knew the trip to the new restaurant was important.

“I didn’t know what I was thinking,” their mother said. “But we’ll be back.”

