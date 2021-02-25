Watch now: Friday fishing spots in Decatur deal with COVID-induced changes during Lent

Eric Wherley has organized the fish fry at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for a few years. However, this year will be a challenge. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the fish fry has been limited to Fridays in March. The first Lourdes fish fry will be March 5.

The number of staff has also been minimized and will serve carry-out only.

“But we do whatever we can to bring in the funds,” Wherley said.

The fish fry is one of the church’s fundraisers for the Our Lady of Lourdes school. Throughout the past year, the school has lost other fundraising opportunities. The fish fry last year was cut short by the last couple of weeks. The last day Lourdes volunteers served food it was offered as a drive-thru service.

This year’s meal will be carry-out only. Since this was one of the services offered during the fish fry over the years, Wherley isn’t worried about the outcome.

“We’ve always done carry-out, so we know how to do it. But we’re going to see how it goes,” he said. “We’ve never done a carry-out-only fish fry.”

Although the community enjoys the food, the fellowship also brings the crowds into the school’s gym.