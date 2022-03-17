Watch now: Good Samaritan volunteers deliver St. Patrick's Day-inspired meals to lucky Decatur-area diners

DECATUR — Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur is known for serving food to the community.

On Thursday, the agency made a special menu honoring St. Patrick’s Day, and delivered approximately 850 lunches to businesses, organizations and other agencies.

The meals included a brisket or vegetarian option of Irish Stew, a cheddar and herb biscuit, and a cookie. LaGondola provided the to-go containers for easy delivery.

The event was the third Good Samaritan Inn food delivery, which began as the Empty Bowl fundraiser. The $10 meals were ordered a week before the event. Volunteers helped deliver the food to the recipients.

Young Leaders In Action students took time from their studies or spring break to deliver the meals. Temethia Joyner, YLIA program facilitator, was able to encourage nine high school students to volunteer. “They’re always willing to help in the community,” she said.

The YLIA parent agency, Community Foundation of Macon County, purchased 100 meals to be delivered to Decatur’s first responders. “We have so many people who are contributing to our community and keeping us safe,” Joyner said. “It’s important for (the students) to understand that.”

According to Nicky Besser, executive director of Good Samaritan Inn, several businesses and organizations ordered lunches for their co-workers. Dove Inc., Empowerment Opportunity Center, Millikin University, Northeast Community Fund are just a few of the agencies receiving the meals.

Linda Castleman supported the event by purchasing lunches for the staff at Dove Inc. “March is ‘Thank a Social Worker’ month,” she said. “I am able to show my appreciation to Dove workers while supporting another great community service by participating in this event.”

The food was prepared by head chef Rachel Wear using fresh vegetables and ingredients and locally purchased brisket.

“She is making all the food from scratch,” Besser said. “She even makes her own stock.”

Wear was assisted by sous chef Edith Bland. “Of course all of our staff pitches in,” Besser said. “They are also making the biscuits and we’ll be making the cookies as well.”

Good Samaritan sold out of the menu before the event took place on Thursday. Because of the event’s popularity, the agency plans to schedule similar events in the future. “We try to use what we have, but use the freshest, best ingredients we can find,” Besser said. “Then really leverage the donations and make some really great food.”

Valerie Jordan, director of Oncology Services at St. Mary's Cancer Care Center, spent the morning preparing and delivering several meals. “And the hospital purchased 500 meals,” she said.

The stew was served to their colleagues during the lunch hour. Second and third shift employees had their food delivered to them, according to Jordan.

Jordan is a newly appointed board member for Good Samaritan. She joined because St. Mary’s Hospital has always had a good, strong partnership with the agency, she said.

“We sign up to volunteer and prepare and serve meals there once a month,” Jordan said. “We’ve had whole departments do it, colleagues with their family members do it, and I’ve taken my kids there to volunteer.”

The volunteer opportunities fit into the mission of the hospital, according to Jordan. “To take care of the underserved,” she said.

The event as well as others have motivated community members to volunteer.

Good Samaritan Inn volunteer Cathy Briggs recently began giving her time to the agency.

“This reaches more of the community,” she said about St. Patrick’s Day Irish Stew fundraiser. “People hear about the organization.”

The mission of helping people encouraged Briggs to volunteer. “And they’re open everyday,” she said. “So that takes a lot of work to make it go.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

