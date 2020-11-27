Watch now: How COVID changed up Thanksgiving plans in Decatur

This year was the ninth year the Diamonds staff has served the community on Thanksgiving day. “It’s different this year. It’s slower,” Limani said. “The customers are careful and trying to help the situation we’re in, even some of the people that really don’t want that.”

Greg Byler and his family traveled from Arthur to eat at Diamonds on Thanksgiving day.

“I’ve never been here and we just wanted to get away for Thanksgiving dinner,” he said. “This way mom doesn’t have a big mess to cook and clean up.”

COVID-19 wasn’t going to stop Byler from enjoying the holiday. “I think there is a virus, but the media drives it way more serious than it really is,” he said. “It’s a disgrace.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Limani said he isn’t worried about the future of his restaurant. “We’ll be fine,” he said. “It’s pretty good for what we’ve been going through. We’ve been blessed.”