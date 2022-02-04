Watch now: How Decatur-area Girl Scouts are prepping for cookie season

DECATUR — Be prepared for a knock at your door.

The local Girl Scouts will begin selling their famous cookies on Friday, Feb. 4.

Kaitlin Dickey, 21, is a Girl Scout leader for Troop 3274 and Brownies Troop 3200, but has been selling cookies since the first grade. Her troops picked up 360 cases of cookies in preparation for the sales. A case holds 12 boxes of cookies.

“The girls get very excited to sell,” she said. “They always want to hit their goals and achieve to the best of their abilities in the cookie season.”

The Macon County Girl Scouts now rely on ABC Bakery to supply their cookies. In recent years, Little Brownie produced the treats. Each bakery adheres to the recipes to create the standard cookies, including the Peanut Butter Patties, Shortbread cookies, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Thin Mints and the Caramel deLites.

Toast-Yay, Lemonades, the gluten-free cookie Caramel Chocolate Chip, and the newest addition, Adventurefuls round out this year’s list of cookie choices.

Girl Scout Cookie Sales To find a local Girl Scout Cookie display, visit www.getyourgirlpower.org.

Customers can order their cookies online or visit a Girl Scout display at various store locations on select days. Future cookie display locations include Walmart entrances, 121 Coffee Run in Warrensburg, Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth and Lowe’s Home Improvement store, also in Forsyth.

The scouts might also visit homes with boxes of cookies in hand.

The amount the scout leaders retrieved ahead of the cookie sales was determined by previous purchases.

“They give you some statistics and you kind of best guess based on popularity,” said Whitney Keirl, Cerro Gordo Troop 3046.

According to Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, the girls learn life lessons through the cookie sales. “The opportunity to run your very own cookie business gives you skills essential for success today and in the future,” the agency stated on their website.

The scouts receive rewards from their efforts. They can earn points for girl scout products, including new uniforms, gear and camp visits.

The troops earn 50 cents per box, creating a better program for the girls, according to Troop 3200 leader Melinda Potter.

“We do activities and we do crafts,” she said. “But also we get to go on a cookie trip every year.”

Potter's troop has visited St. Louis Science Center, the Indianapolis Zoo, and other places. “It’s just amazing to be able to take these girls on adventures that they might not be able to go to,” she said.

Although she helps her daughter sell the cookies, Potter has her favorites too. “Definitely the Caramel deLites,” she said. “They’re chewy, and there’s the coconut and there’s still chocolate. I could eat a whole box at a time.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.