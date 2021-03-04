Watch now: How this business is bringing healthy choices to Decatur tables

DECATUR — Since she began researching local healthy meal options, Decatur resident Sue Burke, 65, found she had a new business that could fit her lifestyle.
“At any age, especially as you get older, you realize you have to live well to live longer,” she said. “And I’m a huge yogurt fan, homemade yogurt.”
Burke found Namken Nutrition at 719 W. South Side Drive, which was able to provide her with pre-packaged healthy meals.
The labels — complete with ingredients, heating instructions and nutritional information — are easy to understand, a bonus for Burke.
“They have fresh ingredients all on the label,” she said. “When you’re in a hurry and you just want to grab something, this is a good grab-and-go option.”
Sara Namken, owner of Namken Nutrition, knew other people wanted the same accessible meals.
Although it isn’t considered a restaurant, Namken Nutrition has a fully stocked kitchen, inspected regularly by the Macon County Health Department.
“We don’t have indoor dining,” Namken said. “It’s a meal-prep service.”
Customers order their meals through the business website. Along with the grab-and-go lunches, pre-orders are available for delivery or pick-up on Wednesdays or Sundays. Since all the meals are made fresh, when the refrigerator is empty, the lunch box meals are gone for the day.
“Everything is fully prepared,” the owner said about the lunches. “All that person has to do is pop it in the microwave and it’s done.”
Healthy options are important to the Namken Nutrition menu, such as sweet potatoes, gluten free flours, chia seeds and fresh vegetables, but smoked meats often make it on the menu. With no freezers, the ingredients have to be fresh. “And we don’t usually do anything out of a can,” Namken said.
The list of ingredients is minimal, Namken said. “When you look at the back of a food label and you see 45 ingredients, a lot of that is processed,” she said.
As a registered dietician for 14 years, Namken taught a food lab at Eastern Illinois University. She moved to Decatur with her husband, then started their family, working part-time. After her husband’s career changes, Namken felt she needed to return to work full time. “We quickly realized that it was hard for us to eat healthy, because we were so busy,” she said.
Namken began meal prepping on the weekends for the family. Sundays were spent making lunches for the entire week. “So that we could just grab a meal, take it with us during the day, and know that we were eating a healthy option,” she said.
With encouragement from clients and co-workers, she began to seriously consider a business to help others with their meal choices too. “It started the thought process,” she said. “I do love it.”
Namken was encouraged by her husband Cole to start the business. “My husband basically said, ‘you either do this or you stop talking about it’,” she said. “It was the best decision ever.”
Food prepping is important to the business, but Namken continues to talk about healthy options, offering advice to customers who are unsure of what will be best for their lifestyle.
Namken opened her business in October 2019 on Route 121 in Mount Zion. However, she knew the location would be temporary. The building's owner had plans for a future strip mall. Namken began looking for the ideal building for her current and future customers. “I was already delivering food here,” Namken said about the South Shores area.
Namken Nutrition has been in the new location for only two weeks. The business grew after the move. Located in the same building as Red Zone Fitness and ML Crossfit, the business adds the essential healthy food element to an active lifestyle. “When we knew this space was an option for us to move in to, it just made sense,” Namken said. “We were already connected.”
Sami Johnson, 17, has been working at Namken Nutrition since the business began six months ago. “I started out as a dishwasher,” she said. “I’m just an all-around helper.”
Johnson is also able to inform the customers about the variety of food.
“It’s definitely really good for being so healthy,” she said. “It’s just really good in general.”
Decatur-area restaurants that said farewell in 2020
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR