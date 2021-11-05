Watch now: Inside the effort to get year-round food trucks in Macon County

DECATUR — Lori Green is a regular customer, visiting the Notorious PIG food truck often.

“The food is amazing,” she said. “It would be nice for us as customers to be able to have it all year long.”

Green said she would be one of the diners who would brave the cold temperatures for a Notorious PIG sandwich. “Absolutely I would,” she said.

On Thursday, the popular food truck, parked outside Notorious mEATS, 2910 Mount Zion Road, shut down for the season.

Time is winding down for other food trucks parked in Macon County. Seasonal permits allow mobile facilities to stay open until Nov. 30.

That could change under a proposal that will be put before the Macon County Board.

Members of the Sitings, Rules and Ordinance Sub-Committee met Tuesday to hear a proposal eliminating the seasonal permits, often required for food trucks and mobile units. The new ordinance would allow them to operate year round.

The motion to present the recommendation to the Macon County Board passed by a 4-1 vote.

Before COVID-19 began consuming all the employees' time at the Macon County Health Department, Kathy Wade, director of Environmental Health and Emergency Preparedness, had begun working to help food truck owners lengthen their permits.

“This is one of the things the food trucks really wanted, the ability to operate year-round,” she said.

With the pressures of the pandemic having eased, Wade was able to turn her attention to the food truck issue.

“The food truck business is a business that is just going to continue to grow,” Wade said. “I want to make sure here in Macon County we are proactive, that we’re not only helping them grow but helping them succeed.”

Wade presented her findings to the sub-committee. The seasonal license with the health department currently runs March 15 through Nov. 30.

“Some of these food trucks, when it ends on Nov. 30, they still can do catering jobs or holiday things that they want to do,” Wade said. “They have to pull additional permits to cover those.”

The recommendation could be considered by the Macon County Board as soon as next week, on Nov. 10, or Dec. 9. If approved, owners of mobile units can open by Jan. 1.

Some of the concerns addressed during the meeting included spacing between a food truck and a brick-and-mortar restaurant. “I wanted to make sure that we try to space them out as far as possible,” Wade said.

Mobile units are required to be more than 200 feet from a permanent facility.

The definition of a mobile unit was also a concern for the committee. According to Wade, if a facility is not mobile or unable to be moved, the facility will have the same regulations as a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

The health department receives more than five requests a week from people wanting to open a food truck, according to Wade. Approximately 35 applications have been distributed for seasonal permits.

D-Dirty Burger’s Alan Richardson is optimistic the year-round permits would help make catering easier from his food truck. “But that's about it,” he said.

With a permit from Christian County, Richardson is allowed to serve food in any county, including Macon County. However, a local permit would be useful for the mobile unit.

“There isn't much walk-up business when the weather turns and we can't work when it's winter,” Richardson said. “It’s more about catering. The only danger is us tearing up our own equipment.”

Shelley Kretsinger takes care of customers inside the Notorious mEATS store. The food truck, parked in the same lot as the store’s customers, is self-sufficient, with a stove, oven, refrigerator, and warming racks as well as a smoker.

“If we had more months out of the calendar year to meet that need, then that would be awesome,” she said.

Both the store and food truck have the same owners and are therefore exempt from the 200-feet rule.

Along with their regular customers, most food trucks have other opportunities to feed the hungry. Catered events and holiday gatherings can be prepared in mobile units. A year-round permit would allow easier access to the events.

“We do as much as we can out of the food trucks,” Kretsinger said. “That’s something we will utilize no matter what the weather is.”

