Watch now: Kona Ice Truck cooling off Decatur
Lexi Leatherwood, 12, waits for customers in her parents' Kona Ice Truck.

DECATUR — Just in time for summer, Monticello residents Julia and Kerrick Leatherwood and their colorful Kona Ice truck will be parked at various locations throughout Decatur selling multiple flavors of the ice treats.

“But it’s more than just the shaved ice product,” Julia Leatherwood said. “We call our vehicle the Kona entertainment vehicle, because it’s more of an experience than just the shaved ice product.”

The truck has colorful graphics and lights as well as calypso music emitting from it.

“It kind of tries to bring the Hawaiian beach experience to the consumer,” Leatherwood said.

Kona Ice franchisees are also known for giving back to their communities.

“To get into this, you just want to make kids and people happy,” Leatherwood said. “People who do that like to give back to their community.”

Nonprofit organizations, such as schools or the YMCA, receive 20% of the proceeds from a Kona Ice event.

“Kerrick and Julia share our commitment to giving back,” said Tony Lamb, founder and president of the Florence, Kentucky-based Kona Ice. “They want to have a positive influence on the people in their community, whether it’s new textbooks, sports uniforms or, simply, a smile. We are proud to have them on board. Together, we are excited to make a difference in the lives of those around us.”

The Kona Ice truck will be parked at various locations, including schools, corporate and community events and birthday parties.

“We hope to be at other places, wherever there’s people and kids,” Leatherwood said. “We bring the party.”

The patented flavor wave allows customers to flavor the ice themselves, according to the owner. With more than 40 flavor options, the names of the top 10 flavors are posted on the side of the truck. “We’ll be adding more flavors as we go,” the owners said.

Updated information on the Kona Ice truck’s location will be posted on the local Facebook page.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Kona Ice Truck

To follow the Kona Ice truck, visit the Facebook page, Kona Ice of Decatur IL.

