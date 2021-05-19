Watch now: Kona Ice Truck cooling off Decatur

DECATUR — Just in time for summer, Monticello residents Julia and Kerrick Leatherwood and their colorful Kona Ice truck will be parked at various locations throughout Decatur selling multiple flavors of the ice treats.

“But it’s more than just the shaved ice product,” Julia Leatherwood said. “We call our vehicle the Kona entertainment vehicle, because it’s more of an experience than just the shaved ice product.”

The truck has colorful graphics and lights as well as calypso music emitting from it.

“It kind of tries to bring the Hawaiian beach experience to the consumer,” Leatherwood said.

Kona Ice franchisees are also known for giving back to their communities.

“To get into this, you just want to make kids and people happy,” Leatherwood said. “People who do that like to give back to their community.”

Nonprofit organizations, such as schools or the YMCA, receive 20% of the proceeds from a Kona Ice event.