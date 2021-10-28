Watch now: Mount Zion's newest restaurant, The FourNine, invites diners back home

DECATUR — The phrase "Heading back to The FourNine" may now have a different meaning for Mount Zion residents.

“Everybody says at the end of the night, they got to get back to the four nine, because it’s Mount Zion, 62549,” said Craig "Woody" Wilson, co-owner of The FourNine.

The village’s newest restaurant, The FourNine, began serving customers last week with a small menu that will grow as the staff and customers settle in. Located at 1425 N. Highway 121 in Mount Zion, the establishment is defined as an upscale dive bar. It is small, but features unique, fresh items.

The menu has four appetizers listed along with a list of specialty drinks. Each day the chefs add another food choice. Since the owners opened the business last week, they have added a different meal to the menu each day.

According to the owners, the process allows the chefs an opportunity to perfect the dish. Some of the new dishes have included a smash burger with house chips, a hot honey chicken and waffle sandwich, and a Korean pork mac-and-cheese wrap. Next week’s menu will have even more sandwiches, which may include a Reuben sandwich, a salmon BLT and a steak sandwich. Introductions to the daily items can be found on The FourNine’s Facebook page.

Recommended for you…

Specialty cocktails are also important to the restaurant owners. The Maple Bourbon, Blue Dream and The Breezin’ are a few of the featured drinks. The owners are also planning to introduce a Bourbon Club to their customers.

As the business grows, the owners hope to provide a soup bar with staple and featured or seasonal items ready daily.

The building that once housed the restaurant Triple Dog Dare Ya and the ready-made meal business Namken Nutrition, is small with seating for 39 customers. Gaming machines may be added to the restaurant, eliminating a handful of seats.

About the Business WHAT: The FourNine WHERE: 1425 N. Hwy 121, Mount Zion HOURS: 4 to 10 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday CONTACT: The FourNine Facebook page

The FourNine owners have an even broader outlook for the business. Future plans for the building include demolition to prepare the area for a strip mall. As The FourNine grows, the owners hope to move into one of the large spaces.

Wilson owns several restaurants in the community, including Sliderz Bar and Grill in Long Creek, Woody’s Bar in South Shores and BC Wings on East William Street Road.

“We hadn’t done anything in Mount Zion yet,” Wilson said. “We had a unique opportunity with that building.”

The food on The FourNine’s menu is different from what is served in Wilson’s restaurants or others in the area. He credits the employees at the new restaurant for the unique meals. The chefs were hired from R Bar, located in Decatur’s downtown area.

“They’ve just got great ideas,” Wilson said. “It really wasn’t much work on my part.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.