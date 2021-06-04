Watch now: New Decatur bakery serving up sweet treats and more

DECATUR — A new Decatur bakery will satisfy any sweet tooth, whether healthy or indulgent.

J’s Patisserie, located at 2928 N. Oakland Ave., offers cookies, cakes, bagels and specialty items such as macarons, fruit smoothies, milk tea and Boba tea. Along with individual servings, full-size cakes can be ordered for any occasion.

For nearly a month, owner Jannet Guo and her family have been serving homemade sweets out of the northside business. “We make it fresh everyday,” she said. “We have a lot of specialties.”

The counter cases display the daily inventory of baked goods. If an item is gone from the case, it is gone for the day.

“We don’t make a lot, like the commercial businesses,” Guo said. “We are a small business, so we make sure each one is good for our customers.”

Guo opened the bakery despite the challenges brought about by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It may have been a bad time to open a new business,” she said. “But people need baked goods and stuff to make people happy.”

Before moving to Decatur five years ago, the Guo family lived in Chicago. She learned about the area through friends and found a market for her products. The owners said they did not open their bakery to get rich.

“That’s not important,” Guo said. “But this bakery is my future.”

Customers visit the business not just for the baked goods, but also for popular drink items including the Boba teas and smoothies, Tiger Stripe milk tea, Tiramisu, Birthday Cake, Cloudy Sky drinks and some 20 other options. “We have a lot,” Guo said.

With customers feeling more at ease visiting restaurants and specialty shops, such as J’s Patisserie, the owners have begun to see a steady crowd in their bakery.

“More people know about us,” Guo said about their growing reputation.

