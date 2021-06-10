Watch now: Taste of Decatur tempts taste buds with sweet, savory selections

DECATUR — The Chamber Business Expo’s Taste of Decatur offered a sampling of a variety of food businesses available in Decatur, both new and iconic.
Available during lunch time at the north wall of the Decatur Civic Center were an array of options. For the price of $10, visitors were allowed five samples, including meals from Napoli’s Italian Restaurant, Smack’n Tacos, The Box, New Moon and Lincoln Lounge, as well as desserts from Giggles on Merchant and Cindy’s Delights and a special treat from Del’s Popcorn and Station One Nutrition.
Jennifer Oberheim, director of communications and member engagement for the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, selected Decatur’s first responders and other community members as this year’s taste testing judges.
“We’ve got both of our hospitals represented here, police, fire and our sponsor Pepsi and media partner WAND,” Oberheim said.
The judges picked their favorites in two categories, the best of sweet and the best of savory. “And the people vote on the Best of Show this year,” Oberheim said.
People are also reading…
Winners were awarded a gourmet cutting board. The Best of Show won the Chef Trophy.
This year’s winner of the taste test’s Best of Sweet was Giggles on Merchant. Smack’n Tacos won both the Best of Savory and People’s Choice.
Taste testing judge and Decatur Fire Department Battalion Chief Neil Elder studied his options from a tray filled with lunch items and desserts.
“It all looks fantastic,” he said.
Elder said he wanted to participate as a member of the community. “And just to be part of this event,” he said.
First pick of the food had it’s advantage. “Well, and that too,” he said. “There’s a lot of good food here, too.”
24 reasons why the Decatur region is special
This collection was inspired by our our project, "100 reasons to love the Decatur area,” which each day looked at a different person, place or thing that's special about the region.
As we exit COVID, let's reconnect with what we miss.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
Tate & Lyle is one of the city's most successful businesses and owner of perhaps its most recognizable landmark.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
Since its construction in the 1920s as a water source for the city's growing industry, Lake Decatur has become a prime location for fishing, s…
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR