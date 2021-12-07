Watch now: The Establishment Downtown preparing to join downtown Decatur dining scene

hold for scott

DECATUR — A flapper’s dream is about to come true in a 1920’s theme restaurant.

The Establishment Downtown is in the design phase with a speakeasy vibe. Located at 259 N. Main St. in Decatur, the owners hope to open the restaurant to the public by mid-February.

Jamie Durbin and his future wife, Misti Dulik, began leasing the building that housed the former Bizou restaurant a couple weeks ago. “Now we’re in the process of getting it ready,” Durbin said. “It’s based on a 1920’s Gatsby theme, prohibition, speakeasy.”

Alcohol and specialty drinks will be served; however, food is important to the downtown restaurant as well.

“We’re not one to consider ourselves fine dining,” Durbin said. “We’re wanting to keep it open to where everybody feels like they can come in here at any given time.”

Durbin is also the owner of the Diggity Dawgs food truck that began doing business this year in Macon County. The Establishment’s lunch menu will be similar to the mobile unit’s choices, such as burgers, soups and salads. The evenings will offer an upscale, casual dining, including steaks, salmon and pastas.

According to Durbin, the evening meals will be offered from 4 to 9 p.m. “Then after the kitchen closes...for dinner, we’ll reopen for the Diggity Dawgs and provide food for those that come in for drinks,” he said. “We’re going to try and specialize in cocktails.”

Although the names and details are still in the works, the drinks will coincide with the meals.

As work continues on The Establishment, another downtown restaurant made its grand opening nearly a month ago.

Similar to Bizou, R Bar and Grille, located at 157 W. Main St., closed after gaining a reputation for unique, upscale dishes and cocktails in downtown Decatur. The restaurant closed shortly before its owner Randy West passed away.

Dagan Stocks purchased the restaurant from West’s family as soon as it was available. The R Bar has changed a few details, such as adding lunch hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. “On Jan. 2, we’re starting brunch on Sundays,” said general manager Jason Robinson. “Our menu will change seasonally.”

In less than a month, R Bar has become a popular place again.

“If you don’t make a reservation on Friday or Saturday, it’s very hard to get in,” Robinson said.

Reservations for R Bar can be made by calling 217-572-5144.

The opening date for The Establishment will be determined by the process of hiring employees, as well as finding the proper furnishings. However, the owners are using their staff to help with both challenges.

Becky Cundiff interviewed for a server position. “We found out she was an artist,” Durbin said.

Cundiff has worked in Decatur downtown restaurants for nearly 14 years. “And I’ve worked over at the Avon (movie theater) for about six years, so I’m really familiar with a lot of the people around here,” she said.

She also attended Eastern Illinois University, studying studio and graphic design. Her work will be showcased throughout the restaurant.

“When it’s done, it will be great,” Cundiff said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

