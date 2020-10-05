Watch now: This shop's caramel apples are a sure sign of fall

DECATUR — It’s finally autumn.
Fans of Del’s Popcorn Shop and their famous caramel apples have been celebrating the season since the fall treats appeared on the stores’ shelves a month ago.
Before Oct. 1, the Del's on Debby Drive in Mount Zion had sold more than 10,000 of the sweet treats, according to employee Michele Turner.
By Halloween, the number of apples sold is expected to more than double. “They fly out of the store,” Turner said. “We can’t keep them on the shelf.”
Annah Hulva, manager of the Merchant Street Del’s, and the staff prepare and sell more than 500 apples on a slow day. “We make a ridiculous amount of apples a day,” she said.
Jonathan apples are the ideal apple for both stores. According to Penny Skidmore, the Mount Zion store has purchased its apples from a Southern Illinois orchard for more than 20 years. “Obviously their crops are ready a little earlier than Central and Northern Illinois,” she said.
Caramel isn’t the only topping added to the apples. The sticky fruit is rolled in crushed peanuts, cashews or pecans, mini M&Ms and even bacon. “Sometimes we roll them in red hots,” Turner said.
The caramel apples are a popular item for fundraising. In the past, volunteers were often seen peddling the product at high school football games and other sporting events. According to Skidmore, the lack of popular fall sports has not hurt their business this year. “Even though there aren’t games, I believe it has ramped up,” she said. “We’ve had an awesome season already just in the month of September.”
Maroa-Forsyth Grade School Principal Carrie Reynolds recently gave away 50 caramel apples to the teachers during their weekly teacher appreciation day, referred to as Woo Woo Wednesday.
“The teachers here absolutely love them,” Reynolds said. “And it’s a motivation. It’s just kind of nice to let them know how much they are appreciated.”
The principal wanted to make sure the teachers received their special treat as soon as they could. “You have to take them when they are here,” Reynolds said about the apples.
The Decatur and Mount Zion Del’s Popcorn stores began selling their popular caramel apples during the last week of August. As soon as the communities learned the apples were available, the staff began to see customers ready for the fall food. “And I think people are supporting small business,” Skidmore said.
The process of making caramel apples is no small task. A fresh batch is made and sold everyday. “That’s the only way to eat them,” Hulva said. “A day shelf-life and then they are done for.”
Every detail of the process is handmade, including selecting the apples, adding the stick, mixing the caramel, dipping, rolling and packaging the apples. “It’s a long process,” Skidmore said.
Only perfect apples are chosen for Del’s caramel apples, but that’s not the only important element. The caramel is made from a special, secret recipe. “I can’t give you any details,” Skidmore said. “But there’s butter.”
The apple crew of approximately three to seven people arrive at 8 a.m. or earlier to begin making the daily allotment of caramel apples. If the crew has special orders for fundraisers or events, the amount may double. “We are all-hands-on-deck,” Skidmore.
The process of making caramel apples isn’t for the weak. “Their poor fingers are blistered from spinning the apples,” Hulva said.
“Your fingertips get callused because of the wood stick,” Skidmore said. “It takes a couple of weeks for them to condition themselves.”
This is the first year Lori Riggen has been a member of the Mount Zion apple crew. “You never think of the end result until you are part of the process,” she said.
Riggin said she considers her co-worker Angel Moore to be a mentor in the caramel apple assembly line. Moore has been working for the business at various times throughout the past nine years.
The two ladies have mastered the technique of twirling the post-dipped apples to make the perfect single or double dipped product. Single dipped apples are created with a faster spin and hotter caramel. “Triple dipped apples are a cup full of caramel with an apple sticking out of it,” Riggen said.
“It has a lot of caramel,” Moore said.
The hot caramel is stirred in a large pot, holding more than 16 pounds, according to the crew. “We decide what size batch we need by how many apples we’re going to make for the day,” Riggen said.
A daily batch of apples could equal nearly 1,000. “This is teamwork,” Riggen said.
Rarely will the Del’s stores have leftover apples after Oct. 31, the last day to purchase a caramel apple. When they do, they have donated the small amount. “We do our best to give back to the community where we can,” Hulva said.
The busy caramel apple process prepares the staff for the upcoming holiday season. Del’s staff will be busy preparing gift baskets and holiday products such as peanut brittle, candies, peppermint bark and, of course, popcorn.
For the staff, the holidays are a distant worry.
“We’re so wrapped up in caramel apples right now that it’s hard to think,” Hulva said. “But we may be starting peanut brittle early this year.”
