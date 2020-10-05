Watch now: This shop's caramel apples are a sure sign of fall

The caramel apples are a popular item for fundraising. In the past, volunteers were often seen peddling the product at high school football games and other sporting events. According to Skidmore, the lack of popular fall sports has not hurt their business this year. “Even though there aren’t games, I believe it has ramped up,” she said. “We’ve had an awesome season already just in the month of September.”

Maroa-Forsyth Grade School Principal Carrie Reynolds recently gave away 50 caramel apples to the teachers during their weekly teacher appreciation day, referred to as Woo Woo Wednesday.

“The teachers here absolutely love them,” Reynolds said. “And it’s a motivation. It’s just kind of nice to let them know how much they are appreciated.”

The principal wanted to make sure the teachers received their special treat as soon as they could. “You have to take them when they are here,” Reynolds said about the apples.

The Decatur and Mount Zion Del’s Popcorn stores began selling their popular caramel apples during the last week of August. As soon as the communities learned the apples were available, the staff began to see customers ready for the fall food. “And I think people are supporting small business,” Skidmore said.