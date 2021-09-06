Watch now: Vinnie Barbee is ready to spread cheer and help others in Decatur all year long

DECATUR — For Vinnie Barbee, Christmas can be celebrated throughout the year.

Any opportunity to wear his Santa Claus hat or other holiday apparel, he’ll take it, especially if it encourages helping others.

Barbee's upcoming fundraiser, Vinnie's End of the Year' Car Show, will be Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Decatur Civic Center parking lot.

All of the proceeds from his holiday and other fundraisers go toward the annual toy drive and feeding the homeless during special holidays and events. But Barbee also brings in the community with his famous meals.

“The highlight is Vinnie’s Barbee-Q,” he said.

Barbee relies on the community to achieve the same goal for 20 years.

“It helps them help me help each other,” he said.

The car shows were added to the Barbee’s fundraising opportunities 10 years ago. Since Barbee and his wife Debbie retired in 2012 from their restaurant business, they have relied on the generosity of the community to help achieve their goal. “We don’t have a lot of funds to put on a toy drive, to feed the homeless, to do the things that I do,” Barbee said.

The Barbees continue to cater barbecue meals, but the majority of the food is made for the homeless community. Along with barbecue for general community events, the meals consist of ham during the Easter season and smoked turkey at Thanksgiving. Last year the volunteers were able to help 60 families through the Christmas season.

Barbee understands he has been fortunate to have so much community support. “I’m trying to help people, and make things correct for other people,” he said. “When you try to give to someone else, you can’t help but be successful. And I have been.”

Although Vinnie Barbee can be seen at all of the events, sometimes dressed for the occasion in a Santa Claus suit, he said his strength comes from his wife of 42 years.

“He does 1 percent, I do the 99,” Debbie Barbee said. “But we do it all together.”

The pandemic was difficult on the Barbees and the volunteers. Less funds were available, but more families were in need of help. “But one door closes, where another one opens up,” Barbee said. “And someone sent the money to help.”

The Barbees were fortunate during the past year, not only with the toy drive, but also with their health. “I just hope we don’t have any problems, because we need to address this problem,” Barbee said about the pandemic’s effect on the community. “But I think we were safe and taken care of.”

For those who would like a visit from Santa Barbee, they should call 217-412-7427. “7427 is RIBS,” Barbee said. “They don’t forget that now.”

To spread the attention and continued focus on the future toy drive, the car shows and other fundraisers are scheduled throughout the year.

“Then,when Christmas time comes, I’ll make some smiles on people’s faces,” he said. “I’ll put my Santa suit on for sure.”

