What time is it? Girl Scout cookie time

MATTOON — Coles County Girl Scouts have been patiently waiting to deliver their famous cookies since the excitement began nearly a month ago.

“Our cookie program kicked off the first week of January with online ordering,” said Tricia Higgins, director of marketing and communications. “But now our cupboards are being stocked with actual cookies.”

Troops and individual scouts participating in the online options sent emails to their customers inviting them to order early. “They can opt to have the cookies shipped directly to them or they can have them delivered by a girl,” Higgins said. “The parent has to approve the girl-delivery options.”

Charleston and Mattoon are part of the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, along with 40 other counties. Scouts throughout the state will be receiving the cookies, ready for delivery, on Friday, Feb. 4, depending on the weather conditions in their areas.

Cookie booths will be open on select dates at various locations, including the First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon, the former Jerry’s Pizza in Charleston and Rural King in Mattoon.

The scouts also have the option of conducting door-to-door sales. “But instead of having an order card, they’ll have cookies on hand,” Higgins said. “They are going to have more opportunities to get cookies throughout the length of the cookie program.”

Cookie sales will end March 20.

“There’s something for everyone’s comfort level,” Higgins said about the sales options.

The Southern Illinois Girl Scouts rely on Little Brownie to produce the treats. Each bakery adheres to the recipes to create the standard cookies, including the Tagalongs, Shortbread cookies, Do-Si-Dos Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Thin Mints and the Caramel deLites.

Toast-Yay, Lemonades, the gluten-free cookie Caramel Chocolate Chip, Lemon-Dos, Girl Scout Smore’s, Toffee-Tastics and the newest addition, Adventurefuls round out this year’s list of cookie choices.

According to Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, purchasing a box of cookies is supporting Girl Scout entrepreneurs and funding future adventures.

"Every purchase you make guarantees that Girl Scouts capture the experience of life and leadership," the agency stated on their website.

The scouts receive rewards from their efforts. They can earn points for girl scout products, including new uniforms, gear and camp visits.

“We do activities and we do crafts,” said Troop 3200 leader Melinda Potter in Macon County. “But also we get to go on a cookie trip every year.”

Her troop has visited St. Louis Science Center, the Indianapolis Zoo, and other places. “It’s just amazing to be able to take these girls on adventures that they might not be able to go to,” she said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

