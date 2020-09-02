Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Cafe adding Mount Zion location

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Downtown Decatur’s Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Cafe is expanding to Mount Zion.

Owner Abbie Schroeder said she will be acquiring the Simply Sweet Cakery building at 1330 Illinois Route 121 shortly before the opening on Oct. 5.

“Our kitchen is just too small here to do both cooking and baking,” she said. “Doing this would be able to provide better care for the cafe and baking site, along with adding more options.”

Schroeder purchased the downtown cafe, located at 256 W. Main St., from Kelly Wingard in January.

The restaurant staff serves soups, sandwiches, pastries and quiches. The new establishment will focus on bakery items and coffee.

“There’s not going to be any of the cafe options,” Schroeder said.

Wildflour specializes in various bakery items, such as cakes, cupcakes, cream horns, cannolis, and cheesecakes. “We will be bringing all of our bread over as well,” Schroeder said.

The staff will be experimenting with coffee options as they become comfortable with the restaurant and the community, Schroeder said.