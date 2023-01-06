Winter weather doesn't deter some Decatur-area food trucks, customers

DECATUR — Millikin University senior Solomon Ward stayed in Decatur during the winter break. Fortunately, he could still find his favorite Mexican food being served from a nearby food truck.

“It’s walking distance,” he said. “And I love tacos. I feel like they came here just for me.”

In 2021, the Macon County Board unanimously approved the resolution amending Chapter 91 ordinance of the Macon County Code — the food sanitation ordinance. Mobile units' permits have been available year-round for more than a year. The permit limit was previously March 15 through Nov. 30.

Ward’s favorite food truck, Taqueria La Perlita, has two locations, one in the parking lot of Conoco’s gas station near Millikin University and the other in the parking lot of Rural King on Mount Zion Road. Both food trucks have had a steady flow of customers, even during the bitter cold temperatures.

“When it was so cold, we thought there was going to be nothing,” said Rojelio Rojas. “Then we had a couple of customers who said ‘No, don’t close it down’.”

Rojas admits he doesn’t worry about his employees working in the food trucks. “In there, it's nice and warm,” he said. “And the customers, they just get close to the window.”

The food truck owners understood the business would diminish during the colder months, but they still wanted to keep their employees. “I don’t want to lay them off,” Rojas said. “But I want to make sure I make enough money to pay them. They are good workers.”

According to Kathy Wade, director of Environmental Health and Emergency Preparedness at the Macon County Health Department, the bulk of the mobile unit permit requests were not new to the health department. “But only a handful of them decided to stay open year-round,” she said.

The winter weather still kept some food trucks packed away, according to Wade. Not only will the numbers of customers be limited, the temperatures can damage pipes and other equipment, she said. “It may not be feasible to try and keep everything running off of a generator in the winter time,” Wade said. “And do they really get enough customers?”

The permits allow the food trucks to be open all year giving the owners opportunities to cater events at their customers’ locations. In the past, the owners would request a temporary or seasonal permit. “That added to the cost,” Wade said.

The health department’s year-long permits cost more money and required the owners to update their food trucks for the 2023 season. “Some of them decided that, as little as they are in Macon County, it’s not worth it to do this license anymore,” Wade said. “So they are just going to pull temporary licenses for 2023.”

A basic temporary license for $75 will allow the food truck to open for one to three days. For longer events, four to nine days is $100, and 10 to 14 days costs $125. “Those are for consecutive days,” Wade said.

A $50 late fee can be applied.

The cost of year-round permits depend on the food preparation. Category three is for prepackaged food with needed refrigeration and can cost $200. Category two, with cook-to-order food, requires a permit costing $350. Category one food trucks that have hot and cold holding areas is a $550 permit.

The health department wanted to make the cost of a permit comparable to the brick-and-mortar restaurants. Each category permit is the same or close in price by $50.

The responses to the new year-long permits have varied. Summer foods, such as ice cream, were still limited to the season. “But you have the ability to be open year-round, which means you have the ability to add things to your menu,” Wade said. “No matter what way you go, you’ll never make everybody happy.”

Located in the northwest corner of the Harbor Freight parking lot on Pershing Road, Jo’s Shoe Shack is open Wednesday through Saturday during the winter months. “When the weather is cold out, it’s definitely slowed down,” said owner Jordan Russell. “But in life, you have to have a purpose.”

The owner said he doesn’t want to sit around waiting for the summer. “I got to do something,” Russell said.

However, the winter weather can determine whether the food truck will be open. “As long as there’s not 10 feet of snow on the ground, I’m definitely going to make the effort to be out here,” Russell said. “The cold won’t stop me.”

